Smart Inhalers Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2014–2022

The Smart Inhalers Market states that the market was $5.8 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $191 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 63.3% from 2016 to 2022, according to new research published by Allied Market Research.The inhalers segment captured majority share in 2015, whereas nebulizers segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR of 64.1% during the forecast period. North America, which accounted for around two-fifths share in 2015, is expected to maintain its lead throughout.

Smart inhalers promote adherence to inhalers and also send timely reminders to patients to take their inhaler dose at the required time due to which it has emerged as a novel approach in asthma and COPD management. The major factors that drives the smart inhalers market include worldwide growth in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants, inclination of patients towards digitalized medical devices for monitoring daily medication doses, and rise in prevalence of asthma and COPD. In addition, improved smart inhalers adherence rate and increase in collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and smart inhaler manufacturers promotes technological advancements which would ultimately support the market growth. These smart inhalers directly transfer medication data to the mobile application as well as to the cloud server connected through the internet. Thus, assuring doctor on exact medicine intake and frequency of the same. However, data privacy and limited availability of smart inhalers across regions acts as a major limitation in the market growth.

Recent developments such as acquisition of Inspiro Medical by Opko Health, collaboration between Novartis and Qualcomm, and acquisition of Gecko Health by Teva pharmaceuticals for manufacturing smart inhalers further signify the increase in competition in the smart inhalers industry. These developments are majorly focused on manufacturing smart inhalers as well as launching new devices with inbuilt smart inhalers instead of using an add on sensor to the device; thereby positively increasing the market revenue as well as competition among the manufacturers.

The Major players profiled Are:

Vectura Group plc

Adherium Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Gecko Health Innovations)

AstraZeneca plc

Propeller Health

Cohero Health, LLC

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

OPKO Health, Inc. (Inspiro Medical Ltd.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG.

Smart inhaler products comprise sensors that can be easily attached on the traditional inhalers and nebulizers. The inhalers segment accounted for major share of the overall market, as inhalers are preferred as first option of treatment, portability, and cost effectiveness leading to volume sales. However, nebulizers are expected to grow at the fastest rate due to technological advancements that result in their portability and ease of use.

North America accounted for the majority of the revenue in 2015 owing to the increased adoption of smart inhalers and increased awareness about asthma and COPD treatment. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region throughout the analysis period with major revenue contribution from China. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure and increase in healthcare expenditure in the emerging markets (such as India and China) is projected to fulfill the unmet medical needs thus, fueling the smart inhalers market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key findings of the smart inhalers market study: