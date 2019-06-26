Opportunities for the global metal surface treatment chemicals market to reach $5,211.3 million by 2024

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the metal surface treatment chemicals market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, and aerospace markets. The global metal surface treatment chemicals market is expected to reach an estimated $5,211.3 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are growing automotive production and increasing residential and commercial infrastructure.

In this market, cleaners, conversion coatings, plating chemicals, and other chemicals are used as metal surface treatment chemicals in various application. Lucintel forecasts that conversion coatings will remain the largest chemical type and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its improved corrosion resistance, wear resistance, adhesion, aesthetic appearance, and lubricative properties.

Within the metal surface treatment chemicals market, automotive will remain the largest application driven by increasing automotive production and need for corrosion protection chemicals. Lucintel predicts that the construction application is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in the residential and commercial infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of construction sector and rapid industrialization in developing countries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include replacement of phosphate conversion coatings with zirconium-based conversion coatings, and multiplex surface treatment. PPG Industries, Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. are among the major suppliers of metal surface treatment chemicals.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global metal surface treatment chemicals market by application, chemical type, product form, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Metal Surface Treatment Chemicals Market 2018-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global metal surface treatment chemicals market by application, chemical type, product form, and region as follows:

By Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Construction

• Packaging

• Aerospace

• Others

By Chemical Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Cleaners

• Conversion Coatings

• Plating Chemicals

• Other Chemicals

By Product Form [$M shipment analysis for 2018]:

• Liquid

• Solid

By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• North America

− US

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− The United Kingdom

− France

− Russia

• Asia Pacific

− China

− Japan

− India

− South Korea

• The Rest of the World

− Brazil

− Turkey

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global metal surface treatment chemicals market by application (automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, aerospace, and others), chemical type (cleaners, conversion coatings, plating chemicals, and other chemicals), product form (liquid and solid), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?