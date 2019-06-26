Northern VA Escape Room Creates List Of Things To Do In Washington DC

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) June 21, 2019 – Room Escape Fairfax, a Northern Virginia escape room, recently released a blog listing things to do in Washington DC and Northern Virginia. The area is full of restaurants, activities, and museums to visit, making for an exciting vacation for guests or night out for locals.

To see the city in a new way, consider taking a segway tour with City Segway Tours Washington DC, during which you’ll see the sights while driving your own segway and listening to a guide’s description of historical landmarks and events. You can stop for a sweet treat at the famous Georgetown Cupcake, which features a rotating menu of seasonal cupcakes alongside classic favorites. At Bobby McKey’s, dance and sing along to dueling pianos while enjoying bar snacks and drinks. The Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia displays thousands of aviation and space artifacts for air enthusiasts to explore. Afterwards, stop by the delightfully named Honey Pig BBQ for Korean barbecue and other specialties. For a more active adventure, check out Hogback Mountain Paintball or Laser Quest laser tag arena, and for a quieter night of relaxation, visit Muse PaintBar for wine and painting or Crumbs and Whiskers cat cafe for some feline cuddles.

Finally, become the hero of your own story at Room Escape Fairfax. The facility is the largest escape room venue on the east coast, with 11 exciting themes from which to choose for your adventure. You and your team can save the White House, travel through time, escape from Venus, and more by solving riddles and puzzles. Each one will lead you to a clue, which you can use to escape the room and save the day. With just one hour to complete your quest, Room Escape Fairfax offers a thrilling adventure for family outings and date nights alike.

Room Escape Fairfax can be reached at 703-270-0337, and the facility is located at 3949A University Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030.

