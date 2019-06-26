Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market – In Depth Analysis By Product

In 2012, the global Incontinence And Ostomy Care Products Market was worth USD 11.50 billion. Rising aging population, increasing incidences of obesity and mounting cases of unmet medical conditions of patients are few of the factors driving the market demand.

Prevalent cases of incontinence, ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel diseases, Chrohn’s disease, rising health concerns and increasing patient awareness are some other factors leading to an increase in the demand for incontinence and ostomy care products.

Increasing geriatric population is anticipated to drive the overall growth of the incontinence and ostomy care products market. As per the estimates of the World Health Organisation (WHO), global population aged over 65 years is expected to rise from 780 million in 2010 to 975 million in 2017. Thus, growth in geriatric population is expiated to result in rise in target population. According to another report from WHO, women are found more susceptible to incontinence compared to men. Therefore, women are expected to dominate the customer base of the overall market.

On the other hand, rising incidents of obesity, high acceptance & awareness among men population is expected to propel the growth of incontinence and ostomy care products market. As a result, the global market is expected to be valued at USD 17.2 billion by 2020.

Presently cleaners, absorbents, deodorizers, incontinence bags, clamps and urinals are widely used as incontinence care products. Absorbents segment dominated the global market with market share of more than 90 % in 2012 since, it is the most popular and commonly used product. Introduction of user friendly, personalized and innovative absorbents coupled with social acceptance of these products will drive the market growth significantly. Therefore, absorbents segment is anticipated grow at the fastest CAGR of 6 % during the period 2013-2020.

Ostomy care products mainly include skin barriers, deodorants, ostomy bags, ilestomy and irrigation products and urostomy bags. In 2012, ostomy bags held the majority of the overall ostomy care products market with a share of over 70%. Rising prevalence of diseases such as Chrohn’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease, coupled with rising elderly population some of the primary factors boosting the growth of the market. In addition, availability of improved products such as user friendly and skin friendly bags are expected to fuel the demand for ostomy bags. Colostomy bags was the leading segment with market share of around 37% with market revenue valued worth USD 1.04 billion in 2012.

Based on the region, the global incontinence and ostomy care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America captured approximately 37% of the global market share in 2012. Higher disposable incomes, increased awareness regarding side effects of obesity, higher geriatric population in North America are the major factors resulting in dominance of the region in the global incontinence and ostomy care products market.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show fastest growth with CAGR of 7.6 % during 2013-2020. Large geriatric population base in Japan and China, increasing social acceptance and rising popularity of incontinence and ostomy care products in emerging economies including India and China are amongst few factors driving the market growth in Asia Pacific. Key competitors in the market are Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Hollister Inc., Coloplast Corporation and SCA(Svenska CellulosaAktiebolaget).