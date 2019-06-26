Facebook’s Libra Is Not Out Yet And It Already Has A Strong Competitor: Koura

June 19, 2019 – Toronto, Canada. –

The new asset class developed by Konzortia Capital, Koura, already has many advantages over Facebook’s recently announced cryptocurrency called Libra, even though it’s not released yet. Developed as a crypto token whose blockchain protocol is closely related to Ethereum, the new Facebook coin and its underlying code are controlled by the Libra Association, a pool of companies which has invested on it to build a reserve of fiat currency (that is, regular dollars) to exchange for Libra, but Facebook is the driving force. This makes it, essentially, a permissioned centralized system. Keeping in-line with the heavily controlled aspect of Libra, they have announced that the token value will remain related to government issued currencies like the dollar and the euro, which will keep its price close to them and to their fluctuations. On the same spectrum, however wildly different, we have Koura, a different type of equity, a new asset class (NAC) with special features that mix the advantages provided by stocks of a private company with the liquidity of shares traded in a traditional stock market. A digital asset combining the best benefits of blockchain technology with the yearly dividends and real world backing of a private share.

With a planned launch for some time in 2020 by The Libra Association, the coin is already facing significant hurdles when confronted with Koura. Libra is essentially a digital token with an assigned value close to real world currency, somewhere around one dollar, one euro, or one pound. This won’t dramatically change—unless the major world currencies do. This is not a coin to buy because it will grow 100 times more valuable, it’s more like exchanging dollars with euros. So people won’t be able to invest on it the same way they can invest in Koura, because Libra won’t significantly gain (or lose) value. With Koura, the same way one is able to trade stocks in any given stock market one will be able to trade Koura’s shares and its value, given that it’s a digital equity backed by the issuing company which in this case is Konzortia Capital’s holding company, will fluctuate and will yield yearly dividends, making it more than just a digital currency and retaining all its benefits.

If investors want to apply to be a member of The Libra Association, they’ll need to have at least $10 million or invest in the businesses that may spring up around Libra. On the other hand, any type of investor, small or accredited can be a part of Konzortia´s franchising system, offer proprietary and native services through it with minimal fees and full control over their initial investment amount.

Libra operates within a closed ecosystem, heavily controlled and dependent on government and current banking environment acceptance, which contradicts its digital nature and blockchain principles. A blockchain must be open, public, neutral, censorship-resistant, and borderless. By centralizing it, Facebook controls every transaction and even though reportedly won’t have full control, it will have other significant influence. This is why, according to experts like Andreas Antonopoulos, Libra can’t be considered a cryptocurrency, just a new digital means for people to transfer money, closer to Paypal or other remittance services like Zelle. Koura truly operates in the blockchain; transactions within the consortium will take place using Koura as its currency, but will remain decentralized, open to any kind of investor/user or developer that wants to create services or apps to complement our ecosystem, it will be open to integration with other digital and physical platforms, being truly and fully borderless; that’s what makes this new asset class different, and its functionality challenges the difference between equity and money.

The first thing that comes to an investor’s mind is how liquid is the investment that they’re evaluating? When investing into a private company, investors face a common issue: the fact that there is rarely a clear exit strategy. If the company remains private, the investor must find someone to buy his position in the company. By taking advantage of blockchain technology and bringing in business intelligence that the industry has been missing, Konzortia Capital is recreating, but simplifying, the IPO process and replacing it with a NAO (New Asset Offer), which gives every investor access to participate and also a very clear exit strategy. There is risk in every investment and higher risk mostly equals a higher reward; however, Koura represents a very low risk and high reward opportunity since it’s structured to work in an integral way with its complementary platforms and benefit all its backing companies, thus giving them a competitive advantage in their respective markets. This, alongside a very sophisticated financial structure, a scalable model, is what makes Koura a strong competitor to Libra and Facebook’s coming digital currency ecosystem.

There is a need for a new product that is an investment and not just a common remittance or a vehicle for speculation. This is a rare opportunity for investors to participate in a private capital raise for a highly profitable and liquid instrument of a cutting-edge disrupting fintech company.

For more information on this investment window, please visit https://konzortia.capital/ or contact:

Name: Paul Santos

Phone: +1(647)930.1617

Email: info@konzortia.capital