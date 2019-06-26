Allergy Diagnostics market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and competative landscape

The allergy diagnostic market has been driven by factors such as a high occurrence and prevalence of diseases and the global increase in pollution. The allergy diagnostic market has certain key players namely- Diagnostics Group PLC, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biomérieux SA, Hycor Biomedical, Inc., Lincoln Diagnostics, Omega., R-Biopharm AG, Stallergenes Greer, Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, Inc. among others.

High Price of Allergy Diagnostics Instruments

There are various tests that are carried out to determine the type of allergy and this helps in how a patient can be treated to get rid of these allergies. Skin testing is commonly used to test a plethora of allergic conditions. Furthermore, the treatment cost of allergy diagnosed patient goes out-of-pocket expense as it includes allergy diagnostic kits, medication and immunotherapy. Therefore, high cost of the allergic treatment can hamper the growth of allergy diagnostics market.

Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR with the growth centered at India, Japan and China during the forecast period. Increasing population, continuously growing economy and increasing awareness is expected to aid the growth of allergy diagnostics market in this region. Additionally, this region is expected to show the fastest growth due to increasing pollution in the environment. Some of the important factors for pushing market growth in Asia Pacific market are improvement of research infrastructure and increase in the government investment in biotechnological, pharmaceutical and biomedical industries.

Major Players in the Allergy Diagnostics Market

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.2.1. Market Classification

1.2.2. Geographic Scope

1.2.3. Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

1.3. Currency Used

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Framework

2.2. Data Collection Technique

2.3. Data Sources

2.3.1. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Sources

2.4. Market Estimation Methodology

2.4.1. Bottoms Up Approach

2.4.2. Top Down Approach

2.5. Data Validation and Triangulation

2.5.1. Market Forecasting Model

2.5.2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study

3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Barriers/Challenges

4.4. Opportunities

5. UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs)

5.1. Regulatory Landscape Assessment

5.2. Technological Advancements

5.3. Epidemiological Assessment, By Region

6. GLOBAL ALLERGY DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT & SERVICES

6.1. Assay kits

6.2. Consumables

6.3. Instruments

6.3.1. Immunoassay Analyzers

6.3.2. ELISA Analyzers

6.3.3. Luminometers

6.3.4. Other Instruments

6.4. Services

