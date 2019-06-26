ADYPU Launches Innovative Masters Program to Create Design Driven Professionals & Entrepreneurs

Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) in collaboration with Institute for Design Led Entrepreneurship (IfDE) has announced a one of its kind Masters Program— The Design Driven Entrepreneurship Program for creating future-ready professionals and entrepreneurs.

Speaking of the relevance of this program in today’s time, Dr. Ajeenkya DY Patil, President-Ajeenkya DY Patil University said, “At ADYPU, we believe that new-age successful professionals and entrepreneurs are the dreamers of tomorrow who have the passion to innovate, lead and invent disruptive technologies to create sustainable solutions to impact mankind. As an Innovation University, we are striving towards imparting a 21st-century innovative mindset which is a blend of creativity, business, and technology capabilities.”

He added, “Through the ADYPU-IfDe collaboration, we want to create successful design driven professionals who can think holistically and strategically by way of real-life problem-solving techniques. We are proud to be associated with a dynamic team of practicing industry experts who have gained rich experiences with some of the biggest fortune 500 companies around the world, innovating and developing global solutions, who will impart their learnings to our students.”

Reflecting on IfDE’s innovative education framework, Dr. Girish Prabhu, Founder & Executive Director, IfDE added: “The ADYPU-IfDE program combines the craft of design with the grit of entrepreneurship and through practice-based learning lays emphasis on using different types of creative and critical problem-solving techniques to create responsible ideas and businesses.”

He further described, “Research has proven that individuals and corporations that practice design principles innovate and outperform their competition. In this program, the students are trained to develop and nurture 21st-century skills along with a transformative mindset through a combination of research, innovation, design-thinking & entrepreneurial skills”.

This program is ideal for those who wish to up-skill their capabilities and start, grow and drive new ideas within business organizations. It is also for those who aspire to become a key part of the startup ecosystem. The curriculum is designed in a manner where students will be able to master all the design driven entrepreneurial capabilities such as business strategy, user-centered design, strategic foresights, and team-building.

Through rigorous experiential learning techniques during the semesters and mandatory internships during the summer, students will get an opportunity to practice their learning on real-world projects right from the conceptualization till the final stage. They will be trained to develop desirable, feasible and viable products & services that will allow them to create compelling portfolios.

Students graduating from this industry facing program will be able to pursue various career paths such as but not limited to innovation strategist, human-centered UX leader, product manager, and entrepreneur/intrapreneur.

