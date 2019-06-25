Rising Demand for Mobile Engagement Market 2023 – Major Key Players are IBM (US) and Salesforce.Com (US)

The mobile engagement market is driven by factors such as the penetration of mobile phones, increasing use of mobile device applications, and growing focus on the mobile first strategy.

The mobile engagement market is estimated to be worth USD 4.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 38.70 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 43.46% between 2017 and 2023. The rapid development of information technology and digital services has helped increase the connectivity with consumers in the travel and hospitality vertical, which has created opportunities for the growth of this market.

The increasing use of internet-enabled mobile phones to overcome the limitations of traditional methods of marketing and the technological advancements in the retail sector to provide more effective customer experiences drive the growth of mobile engagement market in APAC. The wide adoption of SMS and e-mail marketing further drives the growth of the mobile engagement market in Africa. Messaging-based campaigns are gaining traction in the developing countries of this region, and various mobile engagement solutions have been adopted by diverse verticals to effectively communicate with their customers.

The major opportunity for this market is the development of mobile engagement applications for the healthcare vertical. A few major players operating in the mobile engagement market include IBM (US), Salesforce (US), Oracle (US), Adobe (US), Vibes Media (US), Selligent (Belgium), Urban Airship (US), Appboy (US), Localytics (US), Swrve (US), Tapjoy (US), and Marketo (US).

Top 2 players in the mobile engagement market:

IBM (US) focuses on both organic and inorganic strategies to maintain its position in the market. For instance, in June 2017, IBM upgraded its mobile portfolio for enterprises, which helped it create analytics-driven and cognitive-enabled enterprise iOS apps. Also, in March 2017, IBM partnered with Salesforce (US) to combine its Watson artificial intelligence technology with Salesforce’s own sales-oriented AI, Einstein, to boost revenues from Salesforce’s data analytics offerings.

Salesforce.Com (US) focuses more on organic strategies, such as product launches. For instance, in May 2017, Salesforce launched sales cloud partner relationship management (PRM), a new sales app that empowers companies to enhance channel sales.

