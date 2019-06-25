Ready to Drink Shakes Market to reach a market size of $11.2 billion by 2024- KBV Research

According to a new report Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market, published by KBV Research, The Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market size is expected to reach $11.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market would dominate the Global Ready to Drink Shakes Bottles Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.1% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during (2018-2024).
The Supermarkets & Hypermarkets market dominated the Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market by Distribution Channel 2017. The Convenience Stores market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Online market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.9% during (2018-2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Kellogg Company, The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle S.A., Hormel Foods Corporation, Danone S.A., Campbell Soup Company, KeHE Distributors, LLC, and Huel GmbH.
Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market Segmentation
By Packaging type
Bottles
Cans
Tetra Packs
By Distribution channel
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Abbott Laboratories
Kellogg Company
The Coca Cola Company
PepsiCo, Inc.
Nestle S.A.
Hormel Foods Corporation
Danone S.A.
Campbell Soup Company
KeHE Distributors, LLC
Huel GmbH
