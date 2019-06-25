Ready to Drink Shakes Market to reach a market size of $11.2 billion by 2024- KBV Research

According to a new report Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market, published by KBV Research, The Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market size is expected to reach $11.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market would dominate the Global Ready to Drink Shakes Bottles Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.1% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during (2018-2024).

The Supermarkets & Hypermarkets market dominated the Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market by Distribution Channel 2017. The Convenience Stores market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Online market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.9% during (2018-2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Kellogg Company, The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle S.A., Hormel Foods Corporation, Danone S.A., Campbell Soup Company, KeHE Distributors, LLC, and Huel GmbH.

Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market Segmentation

By Packaging type

Bottles

Cans

Tetra Packs

By Distribution channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

Kellogg Company

The Coca Cola Company

PepsiCo, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Danone S.A.

Campbell Soup Company

KeHE Distributors, LLC

Huel GmbH

