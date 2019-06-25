Rapid Industrialization to Boost Pet Feeder Market Growth by 2018 to 2028

Pet feeder market Overview

Pets have become an integral part of families across the world and their well-being is a rising concern among owners owing to their busy lifestyle. The growing concern for the health of pets has resulted in a surge in pet service products, as a result the demand for pet feeders has increased.

Conventional pet feeders were used to serve food to pets in the past. Of late there are automatic and smart pet feeders available in the market, which enables pet owners to feed their pet with different type of food at specific time of the day without being present physically.

Pet owners are unable to spend quality time with their pets due to lack of time caused by hectic lifestyle. This leads to increase in demand for pet feeders and mainly smart and automatic pet feeders.

Ownership of pets has increased in the past decade, aiding the evolution of feeding accessories. The pet feeder market is expected to record high growth rate during the coming years.

Customers living in digitized homes are increasingly demanding the upgradation of automatic and smart pet feeder. These feeders are gaining popularity as they are equipped with technology to connect end users with their pets using mobile devices or with built in cameras.

Pet Feeder market dynamics:

Increase in pet ownership in developing countries has created growth opportunity for pet feeder market. The U.S. has doubled the spending on pet service product in the last 10 years, creating various opportunities for the growth of pet feeder market, which is expected to continue in the future. North American countries are early adopters of automatic and smart pet feeders influenced by the growing awareness of pet feeders among the customers. Increase in working population and high-net-worth individuals in this area pushes the growth of the automatic and smart pet feeder market. New trends in the pet feeder markets like smart pet feeders and automatic pet feeders are expected to boost the demand for pet feeders as new services will provide necessary convenience to the pet owner as well as the pet. Over the years, people have started having multiple pets in a single house, creating the necessity for feeding different types of food to different pets at the same time. This further drives the growth of smart and automatic pet feeders.

These aspects are expected to motivate the global pet feeders market during the forecasted period. However, some of the product issues that can impede the growth of the smart or automatic pet feeders is the low battery life of the pet feeder.

Market segmentation of Pet feeders:

The pet feeder market can be segmented by materials used, pet feeder type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of the material used, the pet feeder market can be segmented into stainless steel, ceramic, plastic, rubber. On the basis of sales channel, the pet feeder market can be segmented into conventional stores, specialty stores, direct to customer channel and online stores. On the basis of type, the pet feeder market can be segmented as conventional pet feeder, smart pet feeder and automatic pet feeder. On the basis of type of region, the pet feeder market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Pet Feeders:

On the basis of geography pet feeder market can be divided into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand), Middle East and Africa. Latin America has the highest number of pets, so it is expected to be the largest market for the pet feeders. Also, people in Latin America are extremely busy, which in turn increases the possibility of becoming the biggest market for smart pet feeders and automatic pet feeders. Asia pacific is also a large market for pet feeders as the number of pets in Asia pacific has increased over the years, which creates tremendous opportunity for pet feeder manufacturers. Emerging trends in pet feeders is expected to serve the increasing number of pet owners in this region. Implementation of government policies for better care of pets in emerging countries, such as India and China, is expected to drive the demand and create significant prospects for market during the forecast period. A vast portion of European population own pets and around 45% of UK’s population has a pet, which in turn creates a huge demand for pet feeders.

Market players in of Pet Feeders

Prominent players in the pet feeders are Feed and Go, Jempet, Petnet, CleverPet, Poppy, RolliTron, Nibbles, Petwant, Petreat, and Relenty. Pet feeder manufacturers are currently focusing on product innovation, such as smart pet feeder with an inbuilt camera and automatic pet feeder, which will use programmable timers that allows the user to dispense the right amount of feed at right time.

Overall it can be established that growth of pet feeders market seems to be promising in the coming years and new products like smart pet feeders and automatic feeders are expected to help more people take care of their pets

