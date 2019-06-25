Pajama Party premiers in Delhi on 29th June

fter a successful launch in Mumbai, Pajama Party an Urban Hindi play with a message on women empowerment

launches in Delhi on 29th June, 2019

Known Television Actress Kamya Panjabi and Actress Kavita Kaushik debut in theatre, accompanied by famous theatre actors like Sunil Kumar Palwal and Shakti Singh, with a strong the message on crime against women

The play says “it’s a play for all women. It’s a play for all men.”

After a successful launch in Mumbai in May, India’s leading theatre group The Films and Theatre Society is all set to launch the “Pajama Party” a new social satirical play by Atul Satya Koushik on women empowerment in Delhi now. The play is funny, glamorous, flamboyant and thought-stirring. After a successful run of their plays Ballygunge 1990, featuring Annup Sonii, Chakravyuh featuring Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, Draupadi featuring Actor Rakesh Bedi and Himani Shivpuri, Wo Lahore, Raavan Ki Ramayan featuring Actor Puneet Issar and others, Atul Satya Koushik is all set to launch Television Fame Actress Kamya Panjabi and Actress Kavita Kaushik in theatre with Hinglish play. Apart from that famous theatre actors Sunil Kumar Palwal and Shakti Singh will also play very important characters in the play. After creating a brand value in grand Historical productions, Musicals, Comedies and Social Satires, ace Theatre Writer and Director Atul Satya Koushik comes up with yet another original play for his audience; this time, a totally different take on how we look at and deal with crimes against women in Hinglish play “Pajama Party”.

The play is a quintessential “Atul Satya Koushik” production with a stellar star cast, enviable sets, and production values, original music and unabashed original content. This play is a joint production of The Films and Theatre Society and co-producer are Ishan Yadav and Neha Dhanuka.

The play is about Darsha, Aisha, Kalyani and Urvi are four friends from Mumbai and each of them is standing at a crucial juncture of her life looking forward to something great in times to come. They gather for a Pajama Party at Aisha’s place who lives there with her boyfriend Abhay. The night progresses with music, fun, jokes, and food but what happens post that changes their lives forever. But instead of succumbing to it they decide to stand against it and find a maverick way to deal with this sudden change in their lives.

Atul Satya Koushik, the Director, says, “I have been meaning to write and make an urban play on crimes against women, focusing on the un-noticed and un-reported crimes that are more prevalent in cosmopolitan cities and cultures. At the same time, I wanted to keep it light, having a mass appeal and keep the audience involved in the play. The whole package has come out like that thankfully.”

“Pajama Party has been one of the most difficult plays for me to write as I was simultaneously creating four different women characters who are connected with each other, yet totally different in their personalities, aspirations, insecurities and their pasts. I had to think like four different women in each scene. I am glad that the play is finally here and I feel lucky to be working with some of the finest actors in from the industry.” Adds Atul Satya Koushik.

Actress Kamya Panjabi says, “Violence against women isn’t cultural, its criminal. Equality cannot come eventually. Its something we must fight for now is the message I am coming with a debut in the play. When I heard the script I thought to come with a strong message for all of us. It’s a mix emotion looking forward to all of your support.”

Actress Kavita Kaushik says, “Owing to the funny times and funny society we live in, things don’t turn out the way the girls wanted and the plan backfires. They are left with no option but to quit and succumb to the pressure from all over. Will they do so? Who will stand by then when no one is willing to? Come to the Pajama Party and find all these answers. It will be fun and inspiration as well.”

Date & Day: 29th June, 2019 – Saturday, Sri Ram Centre, Mandi House. 04 pm and 07 pm

For Bookings Contact: Rs. 200 to 2000/- available online on bookmyshow.com or call 9873579796 for telebooking. Also available at the counter on show day.