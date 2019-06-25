Liver Disease Treatment Market Investment Opportunities 2023

Market Overview:

Liver Disease Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 20.1 billion by 2023 from USD 11.55 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 11.72% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The liver is a vital organ of the body that performs many complex functions such as the fight against infections, the elimination of toxins and the secretion of bile and, among other things, produces coagulation factors, proteins, and cholesterol. Hepatic dysfunction can be life-threatening since it can cause several acute and chronic diseases (hepatitis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, liver cancer, liver tumor, and cirrhosis, among others). Early symptoms of liver damage include nausea, fatigue, diarrhea, jaundice, stomach inflammation, and mental disorientation. Acute liver damage can be treated with appropriate medications if they are detected early. Otherwise, a liver transplant is required. Liver damage can be prevented through a healthy lifestyle and proper hygiene.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The growth in the market for the treatment of liver disease is mainly due to factors such as increased investment in R & D, disorganized lifestyle, increased public awareness, the growth of the geriatric population and the need not satisfied to treat liver cancer. Besides, the increasing demand for alcohol has increased the risk of cirrhosis. According to the World Health Organization, alcohol consumption is expected to cause 20% to 50% of cirrhosis. The increase in obesity has also increased the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease caused by the accumulation of fat in the liver. The obese population has doubled since 1980. According to the World Health Organization, in 2014, approximately 13% of the world population, that is, more than 600 million adults, was obese. The main market barriers are a complex process of drug approval, side effects of the product (fatigue, fever, and depression), high costs of research and product development and competition of alternative medicine (herbs, natural remedies).

Report segmented as

By Treatment Modality:

Antiviral

Vaccines

Chemotherapy

Immunosuppressive Agents

Corticosteroids



By Disease Type:

Hepatitis

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Alcohol-Induced

Liver Cancer

Geographical Analysis:

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle-East and Africa. North America is expected to command the major market share of 39% in 2018, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the product with a CAGR of 12.51% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Important Market Players:

The major companies dominating the global Liver Disease Treatment Market are Gilead Science Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Novartis (Switzerland), Roche (Switzerland), Sanofi-Aventis (France), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Bayer Schering AG (Germany), and AstraZeneca (United Kingdom).

The Scope of the report:

This report offers the current product and services market evaluation and the future estimation of the market. It helps us understand the market better through size anticipation and CAGR calculation to estimate the next market. It has a broader segmentation for better understanding of the enterprising of the market at a low level by segregating the market into smaller sectors.

