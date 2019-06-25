Coolnut Laptop power bank 31200mAh and 64000mAh is a beast when it comes to charging your laptop. It has huge amount of capacity that will charge your laptop and smartphones.

Easily and conveniently charge laptop with a distinct power output with huge and powerful 31200mAh capacity; comfortably provide multiple charging cycles to your power hungry devices. Whether you’re a businessman with one or two laptops open, a technical individual with multiple tabs, or a teenager glued to your Smartphone, mostly we go out of power, when we need it the most. Thankfully, this Coolnut ultra high capacity 31200mAh laptop power bank assures to keep your devices powered during all those crucial moments.

Pantagone Technologies India Pvt Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturer & importer of all types of Power Banks for Laptop/Tablet/Mobile, Wireless Power Banks, Wireless Chargers, Lithium Batteries, Solar Lights in INDIA and a high-tech enterprise which is set Research and Development, Production and sales in a body. It focuses on solving the global industrial applications. The purpose of our company is honest experiments/honest manufacture/honest service and honest humanistic spirit. According to international standard, we consistently supply safe, environmental protection, economic, fast, accurate and reliable service. We have been adhering to the operation and development concept of “pragmatic innovation, people-oriented services”. Besides, we want to be a leader in the field of new energy through our efforts step by step. Therefore, we can achieve the benefit maximization of the customers.

Founded in 2008, located in Bhopal (In the city of Lakes) State is Madhya Pradesh. We have 10 years of experience in manufacturing and our all products with more complete solution, more timely delivery, more perfect after-sales service and more competitive price. We can seek common development and create a better future with customers with an open mind. In addition, we would like to provide customers with high quality, efficient and personalized, diversification and international service until the customer is satisfied with us. We have 10 years’ experience in manufacturing and we can assemble the cells and batteries as per you.