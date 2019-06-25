Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Product & Services, Technology, Application and End Users | Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2030

The Global Transplant Diagnostics Market is estimated to be over US$ 3.40 Billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow At a Double Digit CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

The global transplant diagnostics market is driven by increase in geriatric population, rising applications of HLA typing products in clinical diagnostics, increasing awareness regarding organ transplantation, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements.

Transplant diagnostic is a managerial just as clinical apparatus that improves operational effectiveness of transplantation strategy. Transplant diagnostic guides the patients experiencing disease so as to improve generally operational productivity just as patient consideration. High pervasiveness and rate rates of kidney brokenness, heart illnesses, increment in number of instances of lungs issue and orthopedic wounds in the worldwide populace has prompted the expansion in patient stream to private centers and medical clinics. These components, all things considered, are anticipated to drive the interest for transplant analytic sooner rather than later. Moreover, the similarity of markers expands the likelihood of unite survival and diminishes serious immunologic transplant complexities, which thusly is evaluated to fuel the transplant diagnostic market soon.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Prominent Players

The prominent players in the transplant diagnostics market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, IVD Holdings, Inc., Gendx, Luminex Corporation and, Omixon Inc. among others

Transplant Diagnostics Market by Product & Services

On the basis of product and services, the market is segmented into reagents & consumables, software & services and instruments. The reagents & consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market owing to factors such as rising number of organ transplantation procedures, growing adoption of transplantation techniques.

Transplant Diagnostics Market by Region

The global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of transplant diagnostics, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period owing to factors such as higher healthcare expenses, large demand for the advanced techniques and diagnostics tools and increase in geriatric population. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered in China, India. Factors such as major pool of patients, improving healthcare infrastructure and investment in stem cells are likely to attract patients from different parts of the world.

Some Key Points for TOC

1. GLOBAL TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT & SERVICES

1.1. Reagents & Consumables

1.2. Software & Services

1.3. Instruments

2. GLOBAL TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY

2.1. Molecular Assay Technologies

2.1.1. PCR-Based Molecular Assay Technologies

2.1.1.1. Real-Time PCR

2.1.1.2. Sequence-Specific Oligonucleotide-PCR (SSO-PCR)

2.1.1.3. Sequence-Specific Primer-PCR (SSP-PCR)

2.1.1.4. Other PCR technologies

2.1.2. Sequencing-Based Molecular Assay Technologies

2.1.2.1. Sanger Sequencing

2.1.2.2. Next-Generation Sequencing

2.1.2.3. Other Sequencing Technologies

2.2. Non-Molecular Assay Technologies

