Fall Detection System Market Product Estimates and Development Analysis by 2023

The Self-Checkout Systems Market was valued at USD 2.24 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 4.58 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is being propelled by the growing deployment of these systems in various formats of retail stores such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, department stores, and convenience stores. The major reason behind this increase in demand is the ability of these systems to help retailers in reducing the checkout time, providing more personalized services at the store, and reducing the operational cost of the stores.

The report covers the market segmented on the basis of offering, mounting type, model type, end user, and geography. The cash model type dominated the market because of their high popularity among the retailers and customers, as compared to the cashless model type. Most customers like to have option of making payment through cash or through the card, or both. The cash model type systems give the payment flexibility to the customers, thus increasing the popularity of these systems.

The self-checkout systems market for wall-mounted and countertop mounting type is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The space required for installing the countertop or wall-mounted systems is usually less than that of stand-alone systems; this has led to the increased demand for the wall-mounted and countertop self-checkout systems from retail stores having space constraints. The hardware segment held the largest size of the self-checkout systems market in 2015. The growing awareness about advantages of using self-checkout systems has led to the rise in demand for these systems and thereby increase in demand for self-checkout systems related hardware such as display device, price reader, payment related hardware, and weighing scale.

Supermarkets held the largest share of the self-checkout systems market in 2015

Supermarkets held the largest size of the self-checkout systems market, segmented on the basis of end users, in 2015, followed by the hypermarkets and department stores. The flow of customers and the number of items purchased by each customer in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores are usually more than any other retail store formats. This factor leads to the need for more number of checkout counters in these stores which also results in high demand for self-checkout systems from these end users.

Self-checkout systems market for cashless model type likely to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

The market for cashless model type is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. The advantages of cashless model type over cash model type self-checkout systems, such as lower price and lesser complexity, have led to the increase in its adoption rate, especially in small retail store formats.

North America held the largest size of the self-checkout systems market in 2015, followed by Europe and APAC. The U.S. accounted for the largest share of the self-checkout systems market in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico. The leading position of the market in this region can be attributed to the high demand for self-checkout systems due to the presence of a large number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, department stores, and other retail stores in North America, which are utilizing the self-checkout systems.

The major players operating in this market include NCR Corporation (U.S.), Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (U.S.), ECR Software (ECRS) Corporation (U.S.), Pan-Oston Co. (U.S.), ITAB Scanflow AB (Sweden), and PCMS Group plc (U.K.), among others.

