The field of bioinformatics involves large scale biological problems that are addressed with the help of computation. Bioinformatics requires the amalgamation of computers, software tools, and database. This is done with the aim of addressing biological questions.

Bioinformatics approaches are quite frequently used for major initiatives that generate large data sets. The most important large-scale activities that use bioinformatics are genomics and proteomics..

Scope of the Report:

Bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary branch of science, which deals with the data storage, retrieval, analysis and additionally data curation. It is an amalgamation of genetics, mathematics, biophysics, molecular biology, computer science, genetics and statistics among others. Bioinformatics, finds its application in the sectors of microbial genomics, molecular medicine, personalized medicine, preventive medicine, and gene therapy among others. Bioinformatics is used to generate numerous large data sets to address several complex biological problems from a computational viewpoint. Genomics and proteomics are the two of the major fields that utilize the application of bioinformatics.

The increasing demand for protein sequencing, nucleic acid sequencing, and DNA sequencing among others are some of the major factors that have driven the market. The drug discovery and personalized medicine, the rising applications of bioinformatics in clinical diagnostics, have made fundamental contributions to the growth of the global bioinformatics market. The lack of specific standards and common formats for data integration may restrain the market. Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, BGI, Wuxi NextCODE, Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina Inc, Waters Corporation, Sophia Genetics, Partek, and DNASTAR are some of the major players in this market.

The global bioinformatics market is segmented into product & services, application, sector and region. On the basis of product & services the market can be segmented into knowledge management tools, bioinformatics platforms, and bioinformatics services. The segment of knowledge management tools can be further segmented into specialized knowledge management tools and generalized knowledge management tools

