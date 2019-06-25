Apple Cider Vinegar: Rising consumer Preference for Clean Label and Organic Ingredients

Apple cider vinegar has long been used as a preferred product for maintaining blood to sugar levels, and optimizing weight loss. It is a commonly used ingredient in a variety of food products and natural home remedies. Manufacturers have been increasingly focusing their efforts towards finding additional applications to increase production and sales. With growing health awareness among consumers, apple cider vinegar will continue as a preferred health product. However, research shows that in the future, manufacturers of apple cider vinegar are projected to boost the scope of expansion by appealing to the demographic of younger consumers, not only on the basis of health food objectives, but also as an ingredient for personal care and beauty products. A study of the global apple cider vinegar industry is compiled and published in the report titled, “Apple Cider Vinegar Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2027” that has been added to the extensive research repository of Market Research Hub (MRH).

Consumers of apple cider vinegar are displaying an increased preference for organic and clean label ingredients, and these varieties will gradually grab market share from conventional apple cider vinegar. Notwithstanding the status of apple cider vinegar as a super food, the use of the ingredient in personal care and beauty products is anticipated to witness a relatively higher rate of growth. This can be attributed to the rising consumer preference for natural ingredients in cosmetics and personal care, which create new and lucrative opportunities for growth.

Apple cider vinegar manufacturers are also looking for avenues to improve on flavors and functionality of conventional variants. This process includes the inclusion of flavoring additives such as walnuts, green tea, ginger and more. In addition to clean label trends, rise in veganism is also expected to support the growth of the industry.

