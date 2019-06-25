Acme Collins Leads In E-Learning From The Front

Online training, which is also known as online education or e-learning is the novel academic method whereby superior digital tech is utilized to impart superior training in the most reliable way. This is a boon which allows keen learners to get access to quality education and training in the most convenient way. During the concept of e-learning or online training, updated tutorials compiled by eminent scholars and teachers are stored at a remote location and on secured servers and are accessible to learners 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. Such tutorials get updated at every regular interval, depending upon the credibility of the training institutions, and new concepts, novel technologies and innovation are given way to. Further, with a secured internet connection and with a legitimate user id and password to the server, one start picking up training lectures and can proliferate his knowledge centre right away, clearing which, certificates are awarded with notes of distinction. In a bid to catapult career crown glory, latest range of gadgets can be made use of, such as laptops, smartphones, computers and / or tablets there upon.

E-Learning Concept in India: UGC Encourages E-Learning:

In latest round of developments in academic landscape of our country, UGC has categorically asked reputed academic institutions of higher study in the country, to impart courses through e-teaching way. The decision is lauded by every mind with an eye on tomorrow and this has come in effect with a landmark reform in the field of higher education. This is UGC (Online Courses) Regulations of 2018 has to offer.

Clearly, knowledge building and skill development is possible when you have a trusted and reputed training partner shouldering the responsibility quality vocational education to you.

Acme Collins School: Beacon Of Light For Indian Youth:

We are a fast emerging online training institution offering an array of IT courses in various forms, such as from simple diplomas to certificates while curriculum under these, is fully updated, reviewed and is fully valid in job market across India as well as beyond. For every candidate who harbours ambition to soar higher in life with a sterling career, we have a relevant course.

Not to mince words, with our online training concept, this has found a great favour among the youth across north India, as they need not to waste their golden time and energy and with flexibility in learning, coupled with minimal costs, they seek world-class training in a variety of courses which are developed for various levels.

For instance, DCA (Diploma in Computer Application), CCA (Certificate in Computer Application) and DCH (Diploma in Computer Hardware) is for class Xth students. Then for higher learners, we have programmes like ADCA (Advance Diploma in Computer Application) and MDCA (Master Diploma in Computer Application), which are meant for graduates.

Scholarships For Sharp Minds:

Our country is blessed with abounding talent in every field and it simply needs to identify it and to take favourable steps to push it further. With such a thought, we provide 100% scholarships to deserving students who have performed brilliantly till their way to high school. Hence, to enable them cruise further in the ocean of career, we DO NOT charge anything and provide absolutely FREE Education and Training to such golden minds, with hope of great talent returning considerably to society tomorrow. Likewise, EMIs option is also made available so as to prevent any halt in studies and this step is for those parents and guardians who find it hard to spare money for youth’s training and skill building.

Powerful SSL Server, Capable Of Handling 2000 Accesses At A Time:

As we spread our training ambit across a handful of North Indian cities, such as Delhi NCR, Meerut, Rewari, Karnal, Aligarh, Kanpur, Bijnore, Saharanpur etc, many login ids and passwords have been created and accesses are granted which clearly reflects the availability of superior infrastructure to handle such a wide deluge of access requests. Hence, management at Acme Collins School has invested heavily in ensuring a premium IT infrastructure coupled with extended safety and security. Tutorials are uploaded in every 15 days exams are also commenced online.

Valid Certificates / Diplomas At Par With Degrees:

As Acme Collins School is registered with Ministry of HRD, Government of India and we are an acknowledged educational training institution, serving society for the past 8 years, all of our courses enjoy complete validity and are valued for jobs in private as well as public sector. Skills and knowledge gathered during our certificate and diploma courses are at par with degree courses and it simply depends upon how a focussed young mind develops himself to be a job ready professional and to compete in IT market.

Certificates or diplomas are awarded upon successful completion of the course and such documents of merit are sent through courier to candidates’ address. However, provisional certificates or diplomas are emailed soon after clearing the course, so that job efforts can be emboldened.

Managed By Former Lecturers And University Professors:

At the core of the management, there is a board of eminent professors and ex-university lecturers who are filled with unending devotion to spread the light of knowledge among the youth. A few former bureaucrats also oblige us by shedding their insights and with valuable suggestions upon how can we enable our online training services further. It is indeed amazing that all of them harp upon building the core competencies from basics and to stem brilliance from the strong conceptual foundations.

Fully Revised Study Material:

When a login request is processed after student registration, students enjoy authorized access to tutorials and then within their dashboard, they are provided study material on subject topics which they have enrolled the course for. Such study material is fully revised with topics that are valid and are relevant to the subject.

Live Faculty Interaction As Doubt Clearing:

Students with dynamic minds often develop certain doubts and misconception about the topics and hence to facilitate doubt clearing and ease, students are welcome to enter their queries during live chats provided on our website. Get into live chat, mention the name of the faculty from the list provided to students and your faculty will come live, to talk and interact with you and to discuss the topics further and to clear doubts right away.

Easy Payment Options:

Payments are accepted online, that is, through credit cards, debit cards, net banking, Paytm, Google Pay, Phone Pe etc, while Demand Drafts and cheques are also accepted, clearing which login ids and passwords are generated and are shared with the students.

For more information about Enrollment Call at 9858799587