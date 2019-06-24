Ocular Implant Market | Industry Insights, Size, Share, Outlook, and Forecast, 2018-2026

Ocular implants are type of craniofacial prosthesis that replace an absent natural eye, following an enucleation, evisceration, or orbital exenteration. There are different types of ocular implants ranging from shape such as spherical and oval, stock and custom. The basic simplification of implants can be to divide into two main groups: non-integrated (non-porous) and integrated (porous). Ocular implant helps to improve the appearance of people with defective eye or with lost eye. Ocular implants are also called as glass eye or artificial eye.

Development of innovative ocular implants and rising approvals from regulatory authorities for ocular implants and prosthetics is expected to drive growth of global ocular implant market. For instance, in July 2016, Abbott received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Tecnis Symfony Intraocular Lenses, indicated for the treatment of cataracts. This FDA approval includes a version of the lens for people with astigmatism, the Tecnis Symfony Toric IOL.

Moreover, in March 2019, Implandata Ophthalmic Products GmbH (Implandata) received CE marking for its next generation EYEMATE-IO 1.1 implantable micro-sensor. The novel product will help eye surgeons to place the permanent implantable eye pressure sensor in conjunction with cataract surgery through significantly smaller incisions. In April 2019, company launched EYEMATE-IO 1.1 in Europe.

Furthermore, in June 2018, HumanOptics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its CustomFlex Artificial Iris, first stand-alone prosthetic iris. CustomFlex Artificial Iris (HumanOptics) is a flexible silicone device indicated for adults and children with congenital aniridia or iris defects due to albinism, traumatic injury, or surgical removal.

However, product recall for ocular implants is expected to hinder the global ocular implant market growth. For instance, in October 2018, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) issued a product recall notice to Allergan India Private Limited for its Ozurdex Intravitreal Implant due to detection of silicone particle in it.

Key players operating in the global ocular implant market include Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Staar Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Morcher GmbH, OSD Medical GmbH, Ophtec BV, and ZEISS International.