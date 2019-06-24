Next Generation Memory Market Regional Outlook, Company Share and Segment Forecast 2024

The Next-Generation Memory (NGM) Market is expected to be valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 9.68 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 26.54% between 2017 and 2023. The NGM market ecosystem consists of fabricators; semiconductor device or chip manufacturers; system manufacturers; assemblers; service providers; technology solution providers; and distributors. NGM plays a significant role in applications such as enterprise storage, automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, and industrial. Increasing demand for universal memory devices and enterprise storage applications, and need for high-bandwidth, low-power-consumption, and highly scalable memory devices for technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and big data are the major driving factors for the NGM market.

The emerging memory technologies overcome the limitations of traditional nonvolatile memory devices, pertaining to scalability, endurance, and other parameters. A huge volume of data is generated globally on a daily basis, creating need for more effective storage solutions with large storage capacity. Nonvolatile memory technologies such as ReRAM and STT-MRAM PCM offer speed and performance comparable with volatile memory technologies such as DRAM and SRAM, along with higher storage densities. Additionally, the increasing demand for wearable electronics, high-performance computing, and the replacement of Flash memory storage are fueling the demand for emerging nonvolatile memory technologies.

Get Free 10% Customization @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=632

Product launches and developments were the major strategies opted by the key players to grow in the NGM market. In August 2017, Samsung (South Korea) launched V-NAND (Vertical NAND) memory solutions and technologies, namely, 1Tb V-NAND chip, 16 TB NGSFF SSD, and Z-SSD, to address the requirements of next-generation storage systems and data processing. Moreover, in April 2017, SK Hynix (South Korea) launched the 2Znm 8 GB GDDR6 (Graphics DDR6) DRAM. It operates at a fast I/O data rate of 16 Gbps per pin.

Among memory technologies, nonvolatile memory held a larger share of the market in 2016. The market for next-generation nonvolatile memory is increasing owing to the growing demand for fast, efficient, and cost-effective memory solutions. The market for volatile memory technology is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2017 and 2023. It is expected to have high potential in high-computing graphics applications owing to its higher bandwidth capacity than other memory technologies; higher bandwidth also reduces the memory power consumption by up to 50%.

The demand for NGM for the consumer electronics application is expected to grow owing to the increasing demand for connected and wearable devices. Smartphones, digital cameras, gaming devices, and other consumer electronic devices also need memory technologies in bulk. With growing consumer electronics market, the demand for emerging memory technologies is also expected to increase.

Target Audience:

Raw material suppliers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM technology solution providers

Technology, service, and solution providers

Intellectual property (IP) core and licensing providers

Suppliers and distributors

Government and other regulatory bodies

Forums, alliances, and associations

Technology investors

Research institutes and organizations

Analysts and strategic business planners

Market research and consulting firms

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com