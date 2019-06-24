Living Care Facility For Seniors In Waco, TX

Waco, TX/2019: Taking care of the elderly involves unrestrained dedication, time and love on the part of a care giver. Seniors need physical, emotional and mental stimulation to feel a sense of belonging and self-worth. Living care facilities such as Luvida Memory Care, provide assistance to the seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s in Waco, TX.
It is an assisted living facility for seniors that takes care of their overall emotional, physical and social well-being. It provides a number of services to help the residents enjoy good health and quality life.
Services Provided To Seniors
Regular safety and incontinence checks
Enrichment activities
Treatment services related to personal hygiene, mobility assistance, medication management, medical care and more
Therapies and activities
Physician and pharmacy communications with nursing staff
Meals and snacks
Housekeeping
Laundry services
Bathing assistance
Dressing and grooming assistance
Why Choose Us?
It is licensed to care for seniors afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.
The Activity Director at the center is a certified Alzheimer’s trainer.
Reasonable staff to resident ratio
Individualized resident care plans are updated regularly
Full time nursing staff
Security & safety cameras
Monthly training is provided to the staff to expand their knowledge and improve the facility’s standards of care
Promotion of socialization and engagement thorough special activities organized on a daily basis
The staff in charge of residents gets four hours of extra training for Alzheimer’s and other memory disorders
Secure walking paths
Secured courtyard
Family Keypad Code secured access
In-room safety such as walk-in safety showers
Installation of advanced safety features in all rooms
Selection of employees on the basis of a thorough drug test and background check
