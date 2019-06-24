Living Care Facility For Seniors In Waco, TX

Waco, TX/2019: Taking care of the elderly involves unrestrained dedication, time and love on the part of a care giver. Seniors need physical, emotional and mental stimulation to feel a sense of belonging and self-worth. Living care facilities such as Luvida Memory Care, provide assistance to the seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s in Waco, TX.

It is an assisted living facility for seniors that takes care of their overall emotional, physical and social well-being. It provides a number of services to help the residents enjoy good health and quality life.

Services Provided To Seniors

Regular safety and incontinence checks

Enrichment activities

Treatment services related to personal hygiene, mobility assistance, medication management, medical care and more

Therapies and activities

Physician and pharmacy communications with nursing staff

Meals and snacks

Housekeeping

Laundry services

Bathing assistance

Dressing and grooming assistance

Why Choose Us?

It is licensed to care for seniors afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.

The Activity Director at the center is a certified Alzheimer’s trainer.

Reasonable staff to resident ratio

Individualized resident care plans are updated regularly

Full time nursing staff

Security & safety cameras

Monthly training is provided to the staff to expand their knowledge and improve the facility’s standards of care

Promotion of socialization and engagement thorough special activities organized on a daily basis

The staff in charge of residents gets four hours of extra training for Alzheimer’s and other memory disorders

Secure walking paths

Secured courtyard

Family Keypad Code secured access

In-room safety such as walk-in safety showers

Installation of advanced safety features in all rooms

Selection of employees on the basis of a thorough drug test and background check

For more information, call at (254) 613 – 4119 or visit Luvida Memory Care, 2400 Piazza Drive, Belton, TX – 76513. You can also log on to https://www.luvidacare.com/