Inorganic Scintillators Market Worth $491.0 Million

The global inorganic scintillators market is expected to reach USD 491.0 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing market penetration of scintillating materials in medical imaging devices is expected to result in propelling market expansion over the forecast period. Cesium iodide and sodium iodide thin film imaging plates have witnessed a surge in demand over the past few years on account of its low cost and superior performance as compared to phosphorus plates.

The increasing trend of using low-cost scintillating materials for the purpose of radiation detection has been a critical factor for growth. The demand for inorganic scintillating materials was USD 324.0 million in 2015. Growing demand for domestic security materials has resulted in pushing the demand for inorganic scintillators market.

The medical imaging sector has also witnessed an increasing trend of using radiation detection materials owing to their superior properties. Emerging economies including India and China are improving their security systems including stations, ports, and airports by installing radiation detection systems.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Oxide compounds product segment is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2024. Companies such as Saint-Gobain, Hilger Crystals, and Lambda Photonics are some of the key players investing heavily in oxide based scintillating materials.

Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate & Lutetium–Yttrium Oxyorthosilicate material segment is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2024. Its superior properties including excellent energy resolution high light output and density have resulted increasing its market penetration over the past few years.

Healthcare, security and defense and nuclear power are some of the crucial sectors in the inorganic scintillators market. Increasing need for sophisticated medical imaging equipment and cancer treatment devices has resulted in an overall expansion of the industry.

Asia Pacific market was valued at USD 60.4 million in 2015 and is expected to witness significant expansions over the forecast period on account of increasing investment in producing radiation detection materials over the past few years. North America is a key market for scintillating materials owing to the increasing investments in the nuclear power and domestic security sectors.

