Fillers in the Global Pharmaceutical Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of fillers in the global pharmaceutical market looks promising with opportunities in tablets, capsules, ointment, and other pharmaceutical market. Fillers in the global pharmaceutical market are expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing government spending on healthcare, disease prevalence, along with growing demand for generic medicines.

Browse 128 market data tables and 133 figures spread through 200 pages and in-depth TOC on “Fillers in the Global Pharmaceutical Market”

In this market, different types of filler in pharmaceutical such as lactose, sucrose, mannitol, dextrose, sorbitol, starch, cellulose, calcium phosphate, talc, calcium carbonate, and others are used as filler type. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that lactose will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its high compatibility with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and increasing demand for antacid tablets.

Within the filler in pharmaceutical market, fillers for tablets will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing healthcare expenditure and higher incidence of chronic diseases.

North America will remain the largest region due to higher healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare facilities, and aging population. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure and increasing penetration of health insurance policies.

An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics of fillers in the global pharmaceutical industry includes the increasing use of lactose in nanotechnology based drug formulation. DFE Pharma, Merck Group, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Meggle Group, Lactose India Limited, Imerys, Omya, Mineral Technologies, and Cargill Sorbitol and others are among the major filler in pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the fillers in the global pharmaceutical market by application, filler type, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Fillers in the Global Pharmaceutical Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the fillers in the global pharmaceutical market by application, filler type, and region as follows:

By Application [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Tablets

– Direct Compression

– Wet Granulation

– Dry Granulation

• Capsules

• Others

By Filler Type [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Lactose

• Sucrose

• Mannitol

• Dextrose

• Sorbitol

• Starch

• Cellulose

• Calcium Phosphate

• Calcium Carbonate

• Talc

• Others

By Region [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Billion Square Feet) from 2013 to 2024]:

• North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– UK

• Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

• The Rest of the World

About Lucintel

