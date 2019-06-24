Eazy PG : Your Smart PG

EazyPG Manager App helps you manage your PG, tenants and Staff through your mobile Smartly & Remotely.

Why spend Rs. 20000 or more per month in staff salaries or on Paid marketing when with EazyPG Manager app, you can manage new enquiries, Verify & Save Tenant Documents (Online Police Verification), Collect Rent/bill in Cash or Online remotely, Resolve complaints from home, take feedback, manage Hostel expenses & keep your tenants happy with free Vouchers.

Easy to Use & 100% Data Security

How to use EazyPG ?

Download the app. Fill your Details. Our team will get in touch with you to onboard you on EazyPG Platform.

EazyPG Tenant – Our Team will help you onboard all your tenants on an exclusive Tenant app for you to interact with them

30 days Free Trial – All Set to use app & manage your PG smartly. Use regularly to Earn credits & unlock EazyPG Pro version after the free trial.

10 Ways to Manage your PG/Hostel Smartly

1) Collect 100% Rent & Bill by 5th of Month

No more random excuses of tenants, No more waiting for rent till 15th, No more calculating bills, No more knocking on doors for rent. 100% Rent collection Automatically.

2) Automatic Rent & Bills Reminder

No More awkward conversation with Tenants/Parents for Payment. EazyPG Manager App keeps sending rent & bills reminder to tenants & parents till they pay.

3) Quick Tenant Verification & Documentation

Add New Tenant in 30 seconds. EazyPG Manager App Collects Tenant photo, Aadhar Card, College ID and make him/her sign Exclusive Rental Agreement & complete Online Police Verification

4) CASH Rent & Bill Collection Remotely

Busy with some other business ? Now, no need to personally visit & collect the cash. Tenants can pay to your trusted person verified by OTP and you get the information & money.

5) Online Rent & Bill Directly to Your account

No need to take Cheque or Transaction No. in NEFT. With EazyPG, directly get all your Rent/Bill in your bank account. At No extra Charges.

6) Save Food with EazyPG

No More Cooking extra Food. Update the food Menu on Your App & Tenant can check on EazyPG Tenant app. It asks every Tenant whether he/she will take the upcoming Breakfast/Lunch or Dinner. You can check the FOOD COUNTER in app.

7) Take Feedback & Improve Ratings

Take Regular Feedback from tenants across Room, Hygiene, Food, Security & management and Brag Your Best ratings to new leads or take actions before it turns into complaints

8) Check Monthly Income/Expense Report

No more manually entering data on excel/tally. Income is automatically captured. Just Record expenses in your mobile app in one click. View Monthly Income & Expense report at the end of the month. No third party can see your data. It’s safely saved on your phone

9) Implement Discipline in PG

Tenants are bringing friends without informing, wasting food, indulging in alcohol or disturbing neighbours in night? Now implement discipline by imposing mandatory fine in Tenant app or send a msg to parents. EazyPG Tenant App automatically adds fine @ Rs.20/day from 6th to 10th @50/day from 11th to 15th, @200/day from 16th to 20th.

10) Keep Your Tenants Happy

EazyPG helps you to keep your Tenants happy. Assured Monthly Rewards on timely rent payment. Food/Shopping Vouchers upto Rs.500/month to each tenant. At no extra charge.

For Support Call : 8882632272

