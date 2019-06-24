Cleanroom Lighting Market Size – Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2024

The cleanroom lighting market is projected to reach USD 978 million by 2024 from USD 742 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Rising demand for sterile manufacturing areas in the pharmaceutical industry and advancements in medical devices to support the growth of cleanroom lighting are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, underlying opportunities for the cleanroom lighting market include growth of the economies in the Middle East to boost cleanroom lighting adoption and rising demand for energy-efficient cleanrooms. Key restraints for the market are the high costs associated with cleanrooms. Customized designs of cleanrooms and the need for technical know-how pose significant challenges to the growth of the cleanroom lighting market.

LED lights are the major shareholder in the cleanroom lighting market

LED lights in the cleanroom lighting market are expected to continue their dominance during the forecast period. LEDs have now evolved as a significant lighting technology with a longer shelf life, exceptional durability, improved flexibility, better energy-efficiency, and non-toxicity compared with other lighting solutions. Moreover, LED lights provide benefit users by saving energy and reducing maintenance requirements. Companies such as Halonix and Cleanroom Plus offer only LED cleanroom lights.

The cleanroom lighting market for the recessed mount is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

These fixtures are ideal for the ISO 8 to ISO 5 certified cleanrooms because they have enough space in the ceiling and plenum. Electronic assemblies, pharmaceutical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and chemical lab facilities are typical examples of such environments. There are multiple lamping options available for recessed mounting, including LED and fluorescent. Recessed lights hold a significant share of the cleanroom lighting market owing to their high demand and wide applications. As their control units are embedded in ceilings, these lightings provide an elegant finish to the interior.

In end-user, food & beverages are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the food & beverages end-use, cleanrooms, and thus, cleanroom lightings, are required in various application areas, such as food processing, juices, breweries, dairy product, and packaging. Food manufacturers use cleanroom technologies to control airborne contamination as well as to provide the highest level of quality and safety in all food products. The requirements for the food processing cleanrooms depend upon the food being produced. Further, an increase in demand for processed food in various countries such as China, which is one of the largest exporters of processed food in APAC, boosts the adoption of cleanrooms.

APAC is expected to be the largest market for cleanroom lighting during the forecast period

Several biopharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers are expanding their presence in APAC owing to cost advantage and a favorable regulatory environment in this region. These factors are projected to fuel the cleanroom lighting market in APAC in the coming years.

High-growth regions such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Australia, and Singapore are expected to be the major contributors to the cleanroom lighting market in APAC. The presence of semiconductor fabrication facilities in the region is driving the growth of this market. Moreover, APAC is home to cleanroom lighting manufacturers, including Wipro Lighting and Crompton.

