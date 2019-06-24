Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market – Global Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends and Forecast to 2021

According to the new market research report Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market by Component Type (Touch Based Systems, and Touchless Systems), Authentication Type (Hand/Fingerprint/Leg, Face, Vision/iris), Application (Lighting System), and Region – Global Forecast to 2021

The Automotive GRS Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.5%, to reach USD 3144.8 million by 2021. The fastest growing trend in the automotive GRS market is the touchless systems market. The demand for automotive GRS has increased because of enhanced user experience and greater comfort. In addition, automotive manufacturers are adopting the GRS system in their vehicle to reduce driver workload and distraction to make their vehicle accident free. However, high price of GRS, and low consumer awareness may hamper the growth of the GRS market to some extent.

Players Profiled in the Report are:

The major players such as Continental AG (Germany), HARMAN International Industries (U.S.), SoftKinetic (Belgium), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S), Visteon Corp (U.S), NXP semiconductors (Netherlands), Omek Interactive Ltd. (Israel), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), eyeSight Technologies Ltd. (Israel) and Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany) are the automotive GRS manufacturers that have been covered in this study.

The hand/ fingerprint authentication type is the largest market segment, in terms of value, in the automotive GRS market

The hand/ fingerprint segment is the largest market among authentication type segments in the automotive GRS market. This segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period while growing at a high CAGR owing to factors such as increasing trend in ease of communication between the vehicle and the user through gestures. For example, access to navigation and entertainment features using hand and fingerprint gesture controls.

Touchless systems is expected to grow at a high CAGR among component type segment

The touchless systems segment is estimated to hold the largest market size of automotive GRS 2016. It is expected to grow at a high CAGR, owing to rise in demand for passenger cars across the globe and OEMs focus to enhance user experience.

Europe is the largest region in the automotive GRS market

In 2016, the largest regional market for the automotive GRS is the European market. The disposable income is high in developed countries like Germany and UK and the demand for premium as well as comfort features in a vehicle is increasing. The Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing in terms of value, and is dominated by China, a key market for the automotive GRS in the region. Increasing passenger car production in developing countries in Asia-Pacific such as China and India on the backdrop of positive economy outlook and favouring demographics is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

The study contains insights provided by various industry experts, ranging from automotive GRS manufacturers to Tier–3 companies and various industry associations.

Research Coverage

The report covers the automotive GRS market based on Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World), component type (touch based systems and touchless systems), Application type (multimedia/infotainment/navigation, lighting systems and others), and authentication type (hand/fingerprint/leg recognition, face recognition, vision/iris recognition and others).