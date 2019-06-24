Acidity Regulators Market Will Hit $7,056 Million, Globally, by 2022 | CAGR 7.96%

Wide applications of acidity regulators are flavoring agents in food products, preservatives, antioxidants, and chelating agents drive the market growth. However, overconsumption of acidity regulators causes ill effects such as nausea, vomiting, toothache, and others, restricting the market growth.

According to Hemali Narkhede, Research Analyst at Allied Market Research “Acidity regulators market is influenced by the strict government regulations to control adulterations, enhance the shelf life, inhibit the growth of microorganisms, and prevent food products from rancidity. These factors collectively create opportunities for market growth, while excessive intake of these compounds can cause health issues, thus limiting the market growth.“

Food and beverages has high rate of adoption in the acidity regulators market owing to increase in demand for food. Rapid growth of acidity regulators in various applications is expected to increase in subsequent years due to rising demand for fast food and the need for preserved food products. Bakery, confectionery, processed foods, sauces, condiments, and dressings, and beverages are identified as the lucrative targets for investment. Beverages and processed food are expected to grow at high CAGRs of 8.3% and 8.0%, respectively.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1836

Key findings of the study

Beverages and processed food segments are expected to grow at high CAGRs of 8.3% and 8.0%, respectively.

Asia-Pacific dominated global acidity regulators market and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%.

dominated global acidity regulators market and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%. Citric acid was the highest revenue-generating segment and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Jungbunzlauer India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bertek Ingredient Incorporation (U.S.), ATP Group (Denmark), Celrich Pvt. Ltd(India), Chemelco International B.V. (Netherlands), FBC Industries Inc. (U.S.), and Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd. (UK).