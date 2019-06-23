KF Greatness Has Released His Debut Album Final Chapter On 21st June 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Pine Bluff, AR (June 22, 2019) – Some kids get natural interest towards music right from their childhood. It can be stated that music is in their gene. They truly make some sort of mark in the music domain when they grow up. The young adult at 20 years, KF Greatness, is a person, who is an excellent example that music is associated with him right from his childhood. Just due to this, he has released his debut album named Final Chapter at this young age of 20 years on 21st of June 2019.

Even though Greatness is young, he has a mindset of a veteran to the point, where he started to understand that mistakes are the best lessons that life has to offer for anyone. With this knowledge, he developed an intention that kids should chase their dream even though they commit mistakes in their way towards achieving their dream. With this intention, he has created all songs in this debut album with motivational lyrics and music.

He wishes that his music should bring a positive effect on the daily lives of people. Most importantly, he wants to turn his music to be motivational for kids to chase their dreams. He wishes to share through this debut album that failures and mistakes are just stepping stones that will provide a bedrock for any person working towards a great dream.

Not just kids, even grownup adults can get demotivated when a small mistake that they commit takes success away from them. They can also regain the lost motivation from this debut album of KF Greatness. With songs like the potential that will help them understand their true potential to work towards success and wasted time that will teach them about the time that they wasted in their life in the past, this album will bring in a new opportunity for a better life for them for sure.

At this very young age, it is really a surprise that he has created songs that talk about life and its opportunities and its surprises. The other songs in his debut album are scarred heart, lost Angeles, animal, better play, changes, change everything, dedicated, history of counting sheep, one day and live life. Just with this list, adults can understand how much potential the songs in this album hold and how much information they can bring to their life.

About KF Greatness:

With his birth name Ka’Tajik Fisher, KF Greatness is a 20-year old upcoming hip hop artist. He actually belongs to Pine Bluff of the state of Arkansas. This first album created by him shows his true potential and understanding about life at this very young age.

To listen to this album, please visit https://open.spotify.com/album/6E650X7qgZI0S6agomFNs9?si=2BQmIug2Qc6id_HGj8TV1Q



