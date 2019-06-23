Aviation Academy in Madurai – Aviation Courses College in Madurai-NVS

Best Aviation Academy in Madurai and Here you get Best Courses for Aviation. Leading aviation academy in Madurai.

NVS AVIATION ACADEMY – TOP NO.1 IN INDIA & REGISTERED UNDER ISO 9001:2015

NVS Aviation Academy is initiated and managed by Airline Professionals and a highly enterprising and motivated team. A premiere Aviation Academy offering courses in Pilot Training @ Canada , Cabin Crew Training, Customer Services, Hospitality, and Travel & Tourism Training, Soft skill and English Fluency training

We NVS academy,a reputed instituition are rendering a world-class training over a wide range of aviation course with highly qualified professionals. WE ensure that our methodologies are well recieved by the students.Our desire or focus or aim is to make the studets outdo in their fields.PRIVATE PILOT (PPL):The Private Pilot (PPL) course is the first step in the process of becoming a professional airline pilot. The License allows you to carry passengers, but you will not be able to fly for compensation or hire.

COMMERCIAL PILOT (CPL): The Commercial Pilot course builds upon the knowledge that you have received in your private pilot training. It also introduces the privileges and limitations set forth by civil aviation authority for commercial pilots.

1. PRIVATE PILOT ( PPL )

Eligibility

The candidate is required to have passed the matriculation examination 10th from any recognized board conducted by Govt. of India in any combination or any other recognized equivalent examination. The candidate must be at least 17 years of age.

2.COMMERCIAL PILOT ( CPL )

Eligibility

The candidate is required to have passed the higher secondary examination (10+2) from any recognized board conducted by Govt. of India in any combination or any other recognized equivalent examination with Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

Career Opportunities

On successful completion of CPL program, candidate selected by the Airlines Company after adequate training he or she can work as Co-pilot or First Officer. On completion, the student may either enter into commercial airlines or general aviation companies as Pilot. After completion of CPL he/she can work as an AFI (Assistant Flight Instructor). After getting experience in flying hours he/she can became a CFI (Chief Flight Instructor).

CAMPUS: MADURAI

Address:No.4/99-A,E.B.Colony Main Road

Iyerbunglow,

Madurai – 625017

( Near Iyerbunglow Bus Stop )

Phone: 0452 – 4355666

Mobile: +91 86430 43044

Email: nvsinstitution@gmail.com