Author Susan Mac Nicol And Boroughs Publishing Group Releases New Contemporary M/M Romantic Suspense Novel, For Fox Sake

Boroughs Publishing Group and author, Susan Mac Nicol are pleased to announce the release of their new contemporary M/M romantic suspense novel, For Fox Sake.

The Places You’ll Go And The Things That You’ll See

Former SAS soldier, Clay Mortimer, the M in M&W Investigations, had thought he’d seen it all. But when his ex calls and asks for a favour Clay is intrigued, and then a bit surprised. He and his partner, Tate Williams, have a robust and imaginative sex life, but the things they see and learn in Fetish Alley take their understanding of human behaviour to the next level. Tate’s take is part kid in a candy store fascination, part shocked. At the end of the day, all good detective work requires an open mind and the skill to ferret out the truth. Still, the layers of deceit and avarice they encounter are more than par for the course, particularly from people who are not keen about outsiders to the world of Fetish Alley.

For Fox Sake is available for purchase in both print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

For Fox Sake

Fetish Alley, Book 1

By Susan Mac Nicol

Publisher: Boroughs Publishing Group

Published: February 2019

ISBN: 978-1948029667 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1948029650 (ebook)

ASIN: B07N6NHB7Z

Pages: 195

Genre: Contemporary M/M Romantic Suspense

About the Author:

Susan writes steamy, sexy, and fun contemporary romance stories, some suspenseful, some gritty and dark, and she hopes, always entertaining. She’s also Editor-in-Chief at Divine Magazine, an online LGBTQ e-zine, and a member of The Society of Authors, the Writers Guild of Great Britain, and the Authors Guild in the U.S.

Susan is also an award-winning screenplay writer, with scripts based on two of her own published works. Sight Unseen has garnered no less than five awards to date, and her TV pilot, Reel Life, based on her debut novel, Cassandra by Starlight, was also a winner at the Oaxaca Film Fest.

Contact:

Publisher:

Boroughs Publishing Group

