TransWISH Aid Yusen Logistic Indonesia FMEA Training Program

Jakarta, Indonesia – June 24th, 2019 – For Immediate Release

TransWISH Indonesia successfully conducts Failure Mode and Effect Analysis Training for Yusen Logistics Indonesia high-rank Employee. The event is conducted at Yusen Logistics Indonesia Group’s room in North Jakarta. The event conducted from 15-16th June 2019.

Appointed Trainer for this training is our Mr. Fachrie Firdaus. He is an internal trainer specialize in Failure Mode Effect Analysis Training. He dealt with much training and already handles big clients.

Appointed training assistant is Mrs. Etria Fatrina, Transafe Indonesia TRIIDENT trainer program graduate.

Yusen Logistics Indonesia Group’s make a good choice to entrust Transwish Indonesia as their partner. All participants are a high rank employee and entitled to be the core team for this subject.

In the end, all participants are recommending this training as Good training. Participants are:

PT Puninar Yusen Logistics Indonesia

1. Mr. Eddy K. (Spv)

2. Ms. Sisca C. (Deputy General Manager)

PT Yusen Logistics Solutions Indonesia

1. Mr. Suprapto N. (Manager)

2. Ms. Indah Setio W, (Spv)

3. Mr. Nanang S. (Assistant Manager)

4. Mr. Fenny A. (Spv)

Ms. Tiara Lissardi, Transwish Indonesia’s Senior Training Advisor said that this program is very great for Yusen Logistics Indonesia Group’s Employees. With This training, employees can elevate their way of loss prevention and root cause analysis. This will support a less production loss, better work/training environment, and service to Yusen Logistics Indonesia Group’s client. In the end, it will define PT Yusen Logistics Indonesia Group as Leader in its respective field.

More Information and Training Documentation can be found below

http://transwishindonesia.com/training-fmea-failure-mode-effect-analysis-jakarta/

For more information, please contact TransWISH Indonesia Business Development at:

PT. Transafe Dharma Persada (TransWISH Indonesia)

Wisma Pede 3rd Floor Suite 301

Jl. MT Haryono Kav 17

Jakarta

P. +62 21 8311 905/907 Ext 33

F. +62 21 831 2847

E-mail: info@TranswishIndonesia.com

URL: www.TranswishIndonesia.com

# # #