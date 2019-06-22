China Organic Dairy Market l Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2018-2028

Market Reports on China Provides the Trending Market Research Report on“China Organic Dairy Market Report 2018-2028 ”under Food & Beverage Category. The report offers a collection of superior market research, market analysis, competitive intelligence and Market reports.

Organic Dairy products are derived from livestock raised through organic feed and without the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. As a result, organic dairy products are considered healthier and have higher levels of vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). Unlike conventional dairy farming methods, organic dairy farming helps in sustaining higher production without the environmental risks. Currently, China represents one of the fastest growing markets for organic dairy products in Asia. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Organic Dairy Market in China: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the organic dairy market in China reached a value of US$ 860 Million in 2018.

One of the major factors bolstering the growth of the organic dairy market in China is the rising awareness about the extensive use of fertilizers, pesticides and bovine growth hormone (BGH) due to which a majority of the consumers have shifted towards healthier and organic dairy products. Some of the other forces that have been proactive in maintaining the market growth include rapid urbanization, escalating disposable incomes and large-scale food adulteration in China. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 2,014 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 15% during 2019-2024.

Based on the province, the market has been segmented as Guangdong Province, Jiangsu Province, Shandong Province, Zhejiang Province, Henan Province and others. Currently, Guangdong Province represents the biggest market.

On the basis of product type, organic fluid milk accounts for the majority of the market share. Other segments include organic infant formula, organic yogurt, organic cheese, organic butter, organic cream, etc.

Based on packaging, the organic dairy market in China is divided into tetra-packs & pouches, bottles, cans and others. Amongst these, tetra-packs & pouches exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

On the basis of distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets enjoy the leading position in the market. Other major segments include organic speciality stores, convenience and grocery stores, discount stores, online/e-retailing, direct sales and others.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Shengmu, Yili group and Megnui.

This report provides a deep insight into the organic dairy market in China covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the China organic dairy industry in any manner.

