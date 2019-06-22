Author Marilyn Alcorn Promotes Her Spiritual Thriller – “Adrian’s Revenge”

Author Marilyn Alcorn is pleased to announce the promotion of her spiritual thriller, “Adrian’s Revenge”.

“ADRIAN’S REVENGE” a Christian suspense thriller; and historical tale that tells of a true American Hero, a professional football player; and of true love’s lost; and yet of a future renewed!

“… once again, as it was in the beginning when Adam first knew Eve, a man child would be born. Yes, Jonny knew already in his heart of all hearts that God had allowed his seed to bring forth a child. And that perhaps long after he was no longer that the child would continue to grow and thrive.” Or would he?

“Adrian’s Revenge” is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

“Adrian’s Revenge”

By Marilyn Alcorn

Publisher: AuthorHouse

ISBN: 978-1425939342

ASIN: B079347NNK

Pages: 304

Genre: Spiritual Thriller

About the Author:

Marilyn Alcorn, born Marilyn Denise Alcorn, was born August 19, 1955, in San Francisco, California. In 1965, along with her family, she moved to Daly City, California where she first began writing as a young child; at the age of 10. By the time, she was 14, she had written a full script for TV and several novellas.

In June of 1973, Marilyn graduated from Jefferson High School, in Daly City, California. In 1976, She graduated with a BA Degree in Liberal Arts from the University of the Pacific which is located in Stockton, California.

Contact Information:

Website: http://www.marilynalcorn.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marilynalcorn1

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/spiritual-thriller-adrians-revenge/

Purchase Links:



https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/adrians-revenge-marilyn-alcorn/1023580250?ean=9781452051222

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/adrian-s-revenge-1

https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/book/adrians-revenge/id498711235?mt=11&app=itunes

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781425939342

Publisher:

Author House

1663 Liberty Drive

Bloomington, IN 47403

888.519.5121

https://www.authorhouse.com