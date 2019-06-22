Author Brooklyn Ann And Boroughs Publishing Group Releases New Horror Romance Novel, His Final Girl

Boroughs Publishing Group and author, Brooklyn Ann are pleased to announce the release of their new horror romance novel, His Final Girl. Released in April 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

DON’T GO IN THE WOODS

Computer nerd, Wes Carpenter, dreads having to spend ten days at summer camp with the rest of his in-coming high school senior class. But when he meets strong-willed and confident farm girl, Linnea Langenkamp, everything about being away at camp improves immediately. When a malicious prank awakens an ancient evil, turning their summer romance into a bloodbath, Wes and Linnea pray they make it home alive while fighting for the survival of their classmates. With Wes’s ingenuity and Linnea’s knowledge of the forest, together they may be able to stop the killer, save the camp, and maybe even find their happily ever after on the way.

His Final Girl is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

His Final Girl

B Mine, Book 1

By Brooklyn Ann

Publisher: Boroughs Publishing Group

Published: April 2019

ISBN: 978-1948029889

ASIN: B07QTPLS4H

Pages: 225

Genre: Horror Romance

About the Author:

Formerly an auto-mechanic, Brooklyn Ann thrives on writing Romance featuring unconventional heroines and heroes who adore them. After writing historical paranormal romance, she explored the chaotic realm of heavy metal music, and now is writing the B Mine series of horror romances riffing on the 1970s and 1980s horror movies.

She lives in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho with her son, her cat, and a 1980 Datsun 210.

