Packaging Tubes Market Expected to Witness a CAGR Value of 5.4% through 2018-2028

Tubes, which are most prominently used in packaging of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and oral care products, account for a multimillion dollar market worldwide. The global sales of packaging tubes is estimated to be valued at over US$ 2.5 Bn by this year’s end, which may possibly reach US$ 4.5 Bn by the end of 2028. As suggested by research, the global packaging tubes market is expected to expand at a promising CAGR of 5.4%, during the 10-year forecast period – 2018-2028.

Tubes can be made up of aluminum, monolayer plastic, or multilayer combination of materials. The multilayer tubes are also known as laminated tubes, and one of the layers of these tubes is composed of a barrier material. The revenue from packaging tubes is anticipated to witness 1.8x growth over the projection period. Growing adoption of packaging tubes by food, home and personal care, commercial, and a few other end-use industries is presumed to play an important part in increasing the demand for packaging tubes in near future.

Revenue from aluminum & plastic tubes for packaging to face challenges in near future due to price pressure & material concerns.

Aluminum tubes are highly preferred for packaging of pharmaceutical ointments with fez caps due to high barrier properties and bio-degradable nature. Aluminum tube sales are estimated to account for a sizeable share in terms of value as well as volume, during the forecast period. Although superior barrier properties, bio-degradable nature, and easy availability will continue to enable aluminum tubes to remain the largest selling tube type, high price point, high weight per unit, and poor quality aesthetics are identified to be the longstanding challenges, causing the decline in their sales.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6859

Packaging tubes market is poised to register healthy growth on account of demand from a multitude of industries, ranging from consumer goods to pharmaceuticals. The sales revenue of packaging tubes market is presumed to be heavily influenced by proliferation of the online retail sector. On the back of rapid internet permeation, customers in the packaging tubes market are shifting toward online channels to explore a wide-range of options available. Additional benefits of fast shipping, low shipping costs, and attractive offers available are identified to play a significant role in growth of online retail sector in the packaging tubes market. Additionally, packaging tubes market is envisioned to have strong gains, on the back of swift high demand in manufacture of personal care products, packaged dairy products, and oral care products.

Burgeoning demand for multi-layered laminated packaging tubes is also identified as one of the preeminent aspects, encouraging manufacturers in the packaging tubes market to diversify their production lines. This demand for multi-layered packaging tubes can be attributed to the proclivity toward effective packaging formats to stave off possibilities of contamination. Rising demand for sustainable formats with excellent barrier properties has been identified as one of the overarching trends in the packaging tubes market. Packaging tubes bode well with the concept of sustainable packaging, with attributes such as low energy consumption and minimal emission rates.

Packaging Tubes

Whereas, plastic tubes are the top preference for packaging of cosmetic products, with flip-top caps due to large possibilities of decoration and ease of use. Low manufacturing costs, lightweight end product, and endless possibilities of aesthetic decoration will remain the key factors compelling tube manufacturers to continue using (monolayer) plastic. However, with growing concerns about non-biodegradability of plastic, the tubes market is likely to witness a fall in the sales of plastic tubes in near future. Though bio-based plastics have been in use over the past decade, their limited availability and the associated legislative framework will collectively restrict their widespread adoption among tube manufacturers.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6859

On the basis of product type, the global market for packaging tubes is predicted to see a major shift of consumers from plastic and aluminum tubes.

Laminated tubes are considered ideal for oral care products with stand-up cap due to light weight and high barrier protection. A prominent factor uplifting the prospects for laminated tubes is their excellent barrier capacity due to the presence of a barrier layer made up of high barrier plastic such as EVOH or polyamide, or aluminum. These tubes are foreseen to emerge superior, in terms of adoption and growth rate throughout the forecast period. This has been attributed predominantly to the performance of laminated tubes with respect to cost, barrier properties, and weight. These tubes are lightweight, economic in terms of price, and have high barrier properties, which enable them to attract a growing consumer base, exhibiting higher rate of growth than both plastic and aluminum tubes segments.