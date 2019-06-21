Low Testosterone? Try these all-natural tips from NJ’s leading Holistic Doctor, Michael Rothman

Wall, NJ, January 17, 2019 – “As men age, men also face a loss of hormonal balance. While it may not be as dramatic as women’s menopause, men experience something similar. Men may experience a loss of muscle mass, strength and stamina, facial and body hair, libido, and even a zest for life. Unfortunately, taking a testosterone supplement is often ineffective because this testosterone may be inadvertently converted to estrogen, a process that happens to men this stage of life.”

In his recent article on low testosterone or Low-T, Dr. Michael Rothman, New Jersey’s foremost holistic physician, talks about four simple ways to keep your testosterone levels up without using supplements or prescription drugs. The full article is available here:

http://mdwellnessmd.com/blog/post/four-natural-ways-for-men-to-raise-testosterone/.

1. Eat foods like organic meat, eggs, and cheese

2. Choose high-intensity exercises like weight training over low intensity ones like jogging

3. Avoid unsaturated oils

4. Stay away from excessive carbohydrates

More than just a to-do list, Dr. Rothman briefly explains the whys and importance of his regimen. It’s important that any man who appears to be suffering from severe Low-T see his physician and get tested to ensure that there is no underlying illness that is causing the disorder.

“Going to a holistic physician such as myself, we can identify the root cause of your low testosterone, rather than treat it with medication or chalking it up to aging,” Dr. Rothman writes.

Over the last 20 years, Dr. Michael E. Rothman has dedicated his life to helping his patients understand the “how and why” of their health. He strives to provide the highest quality care utilizing natural, holistic, non-toxic methods. Dr. Rothman has an extensive background in Nutrition, Biochemistry, Physiology, and Physics. This NJ holistic doctor is highly respected by his peers and is loved by his patients.

