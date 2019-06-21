Benmores Beds Offers Custom Size Mattresses and Divan Beds in Dartford, Kent

People often cite money worries and work-related stress as causes of sleep deprivation. Recent studies have also shown the importance of a mattress for a good night’s sleep. Benmores Beds offers custom mattresses and divan bases that are both comfortable and practical.

[21/06/2019, KENT] — Lack of sleep is associated with high blood pressure and increased risk of heart diseases and diabetes, according to Public Health England’s article about how lack of sleep affects work. The piece talked about the common causes of sleep deprivation like work-related stress, illness, money worries, and even the inner crisis wrought on by getting older. However, a recent poll by The Sleep Council UK showed that most of its users say that their mattress affects their sleep.

The organisation says that beds that have been used for about six years significantly offer less support and comfort compared to when they were bought. A similar study by the US-based National Sleep Foundation also found that 92% of its 1,500 respondents say that a comfortable mattress is essential for a good night’s sleep. If your bed is keeping you up at night, Benmores Beds can help you find the right one for you with its customised mattresses and divan bases.

The Best Size for You and Your Room

Benmores Beds says that when choosing a mattress, a person shouldn’t just get one that fits the size of their room, they should prioritise their height. The company offers a range of widths from 2’3” to 7’0” and heights from 5’6” to 7’0”.

Benmores Beds also offers divan bases to pair with these mattresses. It says that divans have a lower profile than traditional bed frames since they’re only as big as the mattresses that the user opts for. As such, they’re much easier to fit in rooms with limited space. Plus, the company’s divan bed collection comes with drawers, further adding to its efficiency in small areas.

Apart from custom sizes, Benmores Beds also makes sure that its products provide maximum comfort with a collection of mattresses made of pocket springs and memory foam. It even has beds made of soft knit thermal fabric for those suffering from neck and back pain. The company ensures that its customers get better sleep without the hassle with its free warehouse to bedroom delivery in Kent and South East London.

