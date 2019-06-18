Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Gaining Traction from Electronic Industry

The global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market was valued at a range of $10billion – $11billion in 2018, and it is projected to grow with a CAGR of around 3% – 5% during the forecast period 2019-2025. UPS is like a continual power system that provides sufficient power to start a system or to shut down the protected equipment. A UPS varies from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator that will provide protection from input power interruptions, by supplying energy stored in batteries, supercapacitors, or flywheels.

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is a device driven by the growing importance of backup power and cloud era. With the increase of digital infrastructure and electricity networks, there is a robust necessity for uninterruptible power source and consistent power supply for the flawless working of electrical equipment’s is driving the growth of UPS market. Consumer electronics is key the application to hold most demand potential with demand incrementing at a CAGR of 4% to 5% through to endpoint 2019-2025. Continues technology advancement with a consistent focus on adaptability, manageability, security, and availability will continue demand for UPS devices in the digital industry.

Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Companies: Latest Developments

Schneider Electric provides the services of the digital transformation of energy management and automations for buildings and industries infrastructure. Schneider collaborated with Integrator and Developer Community to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. Schneider experienced the increased revenue of 3.2% with the launch of more than 100 products in years 2015 to 2017 and acquired new companies to strengthen position as a certain leader in providing efficient solutions, software and power management of medium voltage, low voltage and secure power in automation systems in the uninterruptible power supply market. Recently, Schneider adopted Ecostruxure, an IoT enabled architecture and platform. It delivers innovation from connected products, apps, analytics and services to power, IT and machine.

Legrand experience the sales of more than €5.5 billion and witnessed active growth with acquisition of Netatmo and Debflex’s in France, Shenzhen Clever Electronic in China, Modulan in Germany, and Gemnet in Dubai. UPS is one of the major products of Legrand. Legrand finds applications of UPS in technical rooms of the data center to protect buildings electrical infrastructure along with servers to protect the important data loss in case of electric fails. Correct dimensioning of UPS reduces electricity consumption and improves efficiency level on both eco and online mode.

Socomec Group observed the growth of +7% with overall revenues rising from € 491 million in 2016 to € 526 million in 2017. Socomec offers several UPS products such as Li-lon capacitor, Li-on Battery UPS for MODULYS GP and Li-lon Battery UPS for DELPHYS GP, provides reliable backup power availability with extended battery life and reduced maintenance. Latest product introduced by the company is MASTERYS a 4th generation digital native UPS with optimum features such as enhanced performance, flexible installation and deployment, backup storage technology and reduced cost that will support digital transformation.

ABB, Eaton Corp, Vertiv, General Electric, Delta Electronics, Reillo UPS, and Huawei are the Keyplayers operating in uninterruptible power supply market.

Global Uninterruptable Power Supply Market: Demand Analysis

The global uninterruptible power supply market is consistently returning profits owing to the ceaseless applications of UPS in plentiful end-user industries including military, medical, telecom, commercial, datacenters, and Marine. UPSs are extremely versatile and can be used in various applications, thus their demand is expected to increase at a phenomenal level. The tremendous capability of power supply facilities along with feature like handling the load has induced a remarkable scope of industrial applications in this market. With such numerous applications, this industry is bolstering throughout the sphere. The APAC region grabs the major market share for uninterruptible power supply market, with a global market share of around 28% – 32%. Suppliers in the market requires to introduce improved product to differentiate themselves and continue to grow their position for industrial end users and OEMs.

The UPS, a device that provides power protection to systems, find application across various sectors, and therefore profitable market for the same. Industrial transport, Military, Medical, Telecom, commercial, datacenters and Marine are the major sectors extensively using UPS. Suppliers in the market is developing improved product with the same subject to continue the growth in the UPS market.

