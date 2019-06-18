PriceManager Helps Manufacturers Enforce Minimum Advertised Pricing Among Vendors

PriceManager offers web-based analytics and reporting tools that help manufacturers track and enforce Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP).

[06/18/2019, Teaneck] – PriceManager helps manufacturers track and enforce Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP) policies through its powerful, web-based reporting, and analytics tools. Through the proper and attentive implementation of MAP, manufacturers can protect their brand’s image and profitability.

MAP Tracking and Enforcing

The MAP is the lowest price a retailer or vendor can advertise a product for sale. MAP policies are necessary to avoid price wars, maintain perceived product value, and prevent margin erosion for both the manufacturer and seller.

Some retailers lower their advertised prices to attract more customers, thus gaining a larger share in the market than its competitors. However, this can hurt the manufacturer’s profits.

With PriceManager’s technologies, manufacturers can track their vendor’s MAP violations and avoid losses. The software can also automatically notify the manufacturer and the answerable retailer through email about the violation committed. It can also show historical violation trends and repeat MAP policy offenders.

Other Competitive Intelligence Tools for Manufacturers

Apart from the MAP tracker, manufacturers can also benefit from PriceManager’s other intelligence-gathering tools. PriceManager offers software that can find unauthorized vendors as well.

It also has a tool that can determine a manufacturer’s share of the digital shelf. This technology can determine a brand’s placement for specified keyword searches or in certain categories versus the competitors’ ranking.

About PriceManager

PriceManager is a subscription-based service that provides intelligence-gathering tools to manufacturers, retailers, and other interested parties. Its technologies track a competitor’s online prices, market products assortment, brand placement or online share of shelf, and other relevant information. Serving hundreds of clients in more than 30 countries, PriceManager is committed to helping its partners and customers stay ahead of the competition through intelligent solutions.

Visit pricemanager.com for further details.