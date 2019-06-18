Mobile Business Process Management Market: IoT and Cloud Computing Technological Adaptions Boosting Market

According to the recent intelligent business report by IndustryARC, it is estimated that Mobile Business Process Management (BPM) Market size was around $14 billion to $16 billion as of 2018. The growth is projected to be accelerating at a CAGR ranging from 5% to 6% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Mobile business process management (BPM) is an effective technique to operate, automate, monitor and optimize the business process via internet on phone to improve organization efficiency and reduce costs. Business management processing includes different work structure such as customer records, invoice as well as front office and back office. Mobile business process management marketplace offer products that allow different parts of an organization to efficiently and effectively work together.

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market: Leading Segments

BPM include analytics, integration and manage process and data. Evolving mobile application development marked the development of mobile applications which are intense to run businesses. Recent research by IndustryARC analyst estimated that healthcare is the leading segment growing with the CAGR of 7% to 8% through to end period 2015. Furthermore, it is estimated that Europe is the major region with growing market size of 32% to 35%.

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Companies: Recent Developments

Some of the major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Fujitsu, Oracle Corporation, Opentext Corporation, Software AG, Appian, Pegasystems Inc., Dell EMC, Hyland Software, Inc., and Tibco Software

KPMG harnessed IBM technologies, Integrating IBM Business Process Manager together with the toolset of KPMG that can help to accelerate product delivery massively and enable banking clients of KPMG to get new processes to market rapidly.

Opentext is leveraging AppWork’s support to integrate BPM with application development in cloud environment to support high productivity of solution development and provide security and backup. Furthermore, Opentext integrated social interaction capabilities into BPM everywhere, to influence social tools and techniques which are crafted to enable better productivity and solve business problems, which will help them provide better BPM services to their clients, thereby eminently positioning them in the business process management market.

Business growth increases complexity, and Appain has introduced a possible solution to this problem. Process mapping is an innovative technique that processes the gathered business data to translate into useful information which can be analyzed further to provide personalized benefit to organization. Process mapping is used within BPM, for constant analysis and implementation to gear up customer satisfaction. Many large organization prefer Appain applications to improve operational excellence and simplify global risk management.

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market: Growth Drivers

Increased workforce mobility, and organization new techniques to boost their employee by providing them option of work from home. This concept is growing the usage of mobile business process management since it allow employees to access the organization resources from remote location. Cloud based enterprise applications used by companies that generate tons of data on everyday basis such as banking and e-commerce sector is some of the application of mobile business process management that ensures the data security, unlimited storage and analytics. BPM is helping these sector to enhance their performance in the market.

Mobile business process management is a tool used by different organization to reduce complexity and boost business performance. It includes different work structure such as customer records, invoice as well as front office and back office. Adopting cloud solution with mobile business process management is boosting the workflow and demand for the tool in the market. Healthcare sector is estimated to leading application in the market.

