China Online Takeaway Food Market Manufacturers, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Food retailing and production pattern has changed tremendously over past decade. The business of food delivery has undergone rapid change with the emergence of online delivery model. Online food delivery platforms provides consumers with immense choice and convenience, facilitating food order to be made with just a click. Global Online Takeaway Food Market primarily operates through two types of online platforms – “Aggregators” and “New Delivery Players”. Aggregators is the traditional online takeaway food model accounting for majority of order share. New Delivery Players platform is the new entrant wherein new-delivery players build their own logistics networks, providing delivery for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

Global online takeaway food market is on uptake with slew of favorable market dynamics such as growth in demand from emerging markets, higher internet penetration, increasing urbanization and rise in number of working population. However, the market faces several challenges such as stringent regulatory compliance related to food industry especially in developed nations, competition with offline food order and logistics dilemma.

The report “Global Online Takeaway Food Market (The US, The UK, China, India, Germany, France & Brazil) Outlook 2025” provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global online takeaway food delivery market with focus on major regional markets such as China, the US, the UK, France, Germany, India and Brazil. China is the world’s largest online takeaway food market with revenue worth US$ 39.9 billion generated in the year 2019. Future forecasts of the market overall and across various regions till 2025 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major international industry players operating in the global online takeaway food delivery market include Just Eat Plc, The Delivery Hero Group, GrubHub, Inc. and Takeaway.com, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global online takeaway food delivery market.

