Acetazolamide Market – Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026

Acetazolamide is carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, used in adjuvant treatment of chronic simple (open-angle) glaucoma, secondary glaucoma, and preoperatively in acute angle-closure glaucoma, epilepsy, edema due to congestive heart failure, drug-induced edema, and acute mountain sickness in climbers. Acetazolamide promotes acclimatization to altitude, increases bicarbonate secretion by the kidneys, induces metabolic acidosis, and stimulates ventilation. Furthermore, according to the BMJ Journal, September 2012, acetazolamide in doses of 250 mg, 500 mg, and 750 mg daily are more effective compared to placebo for preventing acute mountain sickness. In addition, acetazolamide 250 mg daily is the lowest effective dose to prevent acute mountain sickness.

The global acetazolamide market size was valued at US$ 183.2 Mn in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of glaucoma and its risk factors among global population is propelling demand for acetazolamide during the forecast period. Moreover, acetazolamide is commonly used for preventing high altitude illness, this increases the utility of the drug.

For instance, according to the International Journal of Advanced Medical and Health Research, 2015, glaucoma is seen to be the second major reason causing blindness among people across the world, followed by cataract.

Furthermore, according to the BrightFocus Foundation, June 2017 data findings, over 3 million Americans suffer from glaucoma, out of which 2.7 million (aged 40 and older) are affected by its most common form, open-angle glaucoma. Also, high prevalence of eye disorder in the geriatric population and nutritional deficiency in the younger population due to changing food habits are other factors affecting the health of the people globally, which might lead to boost growth of acetazolamide market. Acetazolamide capsule taken once a day by patients with chronic glaucoma offers a substantial pressure-lowering effect, which lasts at least 23 hours.

Extended Application of Acetazolamide in Various Treatment Modalities is expected to Drive Market Growth during the Forecast Period

Acetazolamide is used to prevent high altitude illness in most people, which is characterized by headache, nausea, vomiting, and tiredness (often called acute mountain sickness), but may affect the brain or the lungs in different individuals. As per the study published in Cochrane Journal, in June 2017, acetazolamide is an effective and better treatment for the prevention of acute high altitude illness (HAI) in dosages of 250 to 750 mg/day, when compared to a placebo. Acetazolamide prevents acute mountain sickness and has fewer side effects than alternative drugs such as dexamethasone. According to BMJ journal, May 2018, prescribing acetazolamide for travel is an optional service and not included in the general practitioner’s contract in the U.K.

Key players operating in the acetazolamide market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Accord Healthcare Ltd. (Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited), Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nostrum Laboratories Inc., Novast Laboratories Ltd., Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.), Lannett Company, Inc., Strides Shasun Limited, and X-GEN Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

