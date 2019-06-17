Sand Blasting Machines Market Is Expected to Grow Swiftly By 2020

San Francisco, 17 June 2019 – “Sand Blasting Machines Market Analysis By Product (Mini, Industrial) And Segment Forecasts To 2020”

The global sand blasting machines market is expected to reach USD 441.1 million by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Breakthroughs in robotic sand blasting technology as a result of investments by key industry participants is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Increased demand from end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace is expected to favorably impact market growth.

Shot blasting machines have replaced sand blasting machines in several applications to alleviate the risk of lung diseases caused due to inhalation of silica, which may pose a challenge to market growth. Governments of many countries such as the U.S., UK and Turkey have restricted the use of blast cleaning abrasives containing more than 0.1% free silica, which may hamper demand over the next six years.

Global sand blasting machines market, by product, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

Further key findings from the study suggest:

Global sand blasting machines market shipments were estimated at 86,018 units in 2013, which is expected to reach 121,845 units by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2014 to 2020.

Industrial sand blasting machines accounted for over 80% of the market revenue in 2013. The mini sand blasting machines market is expected to gain prominence over the next six years as sandblasting has substituted numerous domestic tasks such as paint and rust removal.

Sand blasting machines market demand is expected to be the highest in Asia Pacific owing to extensive use in construction, automotive, and infrastructure sectors coupled with significant contribution by the Chinese market to global volume and revenue generation. Demand for mini sand blasting machines is higher in North America, where they are used for automotive as well as home improvement applications.

The market is extremely fragmented in nature; Clemco Industries Corp. emerged as the leading market player in 2013. The company sells blasting machines under four distinct brands, each catering to a specific application area, and also develops equipment targeted at operator safety. Other market players include Trinity Tool Company, Tools USA, C.M. Surface, and ACE.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sand blasting machines market on the basis of product and region:

Sand Blasting Machines Product Outlook (Volume, Unit Shipments & Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2020)

Mini sand blasting machines

Industrial sand blasting machines

Sand Blasting Machines Regional Outlook (Volume, Unit Shipments & Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2020)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

