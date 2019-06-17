Rapid Adoption of Emerging Technologies to Drive Digital Evidence Management Market through 2023

Rapid technological advancements and growing crime rate coupled with increasing internet penetration and smart and connected device user base to drive global digital evidence management market through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Digital Evidence Management Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023’’, digital evidence management market, globally, is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2018-2023, on the back of increasing penetration of smart and connected devices as well as internet across the globe. Moreover, increasing digital crime rate, expanding digital forensics market and growing focus of law enforcement and government agencies towards security and protection of digital evidence would boost demand for digital evidence management during the forecast period. Panasonic Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NICE Systems Inc., OpenText Corporation and Hitachi Vantara Corporation are among the major players operating in global digital evidence management market.

Increasing digital data traffic & cloud storage, growing number of digital tools, rising investments in emerging technologies, and growing number of partnerships between digital evidence management solution providers and system integrators are some of the other key factors that would have a positive impact on global digital evidence management market. Demand for cloud services is gaining momentum across various law enforcement agencies for providing easy and quick access to critical digital data. Moreover, increasing need to reduce the operational costs and enhance the investigation processes are also encouraging these agencies to shift their focus toward cloud services and deploy their software, services and solution on the cloud itself. Thus, in terms of deployment, cloud accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its market dominance in the coming years. North America dominates global digital evidence management market, owing to the presence of major digital evidence management solution providing companies, rapid adoption of emerging technologies, increasing government initiatives, etc., across the region.

“Various government agencies across US, UK, etc., are planning to conduct pilot projects for loading their digital evidences onto blockchain for ensuring enhanced security and safety of the evidences, as it will enable the agencies to manage the evidences by creating audit trails for tracking and preventing data tampering. Moreover, this integration is also expected to form a strong basis for creation and modification of records in court systems, which is expected to boost Digital Evidence Management market through 2023.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based Global management consulting firm.

“Global Digital Evidence Management Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of digital evidence management market across the globe and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in global digital evidence management market.

