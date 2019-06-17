Protective Clothing Market To Trends Estimates High Demand by 2022

Global Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polybenzimidazole, Cotton Fibers, Laminated Polyesters and Others); Application (Thermal, Mechanical, Chemical, Radiation and Others) and End-user Industry (Oil & Gas, Construction & Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Law Enforcement & Military, Firefighting) is expected to reach $10,211 million by 2022 from $8,003 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2016 to 2022, according to a new report by published by Allied Market Research.

It is anticipated that aramid & blends segment would generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. In the year 2015, North America led the global market, and is expected to maintain its position throughout the study period.

Download PDF Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/371

The industry players made significant investments on new commercial avenues for their product segments via strategic partnerships & collaborations. Governmental funding towards extensive research and development activities coupled with an increasing support for application of protective clothing. There is a rise in demand for protective clothing from various end-user industries and an increase in application scope owing to its superior properties. Also, the decrease in prices of protective clothing owing to the improving manufacturing technologies is expected to drive the demand for protective clothing over the forecast period. However, factors such as high price of protective clothing and a constant threat of substitution are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

In 2015, North America and Asia-Pacific collectively accounted for nearly two-thirds of the worldwide demand for protective clothing and are expected to maintain their lead position throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, with a CAGR of 4.2% in value terms, followed by LAMEA, Europe and North America.

Get a purchase enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/371

The Major Key Players Are:

3M Company

DuPont

Teijin limited

Lakeland Industries

Workrite Uniform Company Inc.

Ballyclare Limited

Glen Raven

Cetriko

W.L. Gore & Associates

Koninklijke Ten Cate Nv.

Among these 3M

DuPont

Teijin Limited

Workrite Uniform Company

Koninklijke Ten Cate.

These players occupy a major share in the world protective clothing market followed by other tier 2 and tier 3 players worldwide.

Access Full report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-protective-clothing-market

In the year 2015, construction & manufacturing was the largest end-user industry accounted for majority of the market share owing to the stringent government regulations regarding worker safety, followed by oil & gas, law enforcement & military, firefighting and pharmaceuticals segment. The thermal segment is accepted to generate highest revenue over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for fire and flame resistant clothing from various end-user industries, whereas, the radiation segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Protective Clothing Market