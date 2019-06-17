Mumbaikars can now go on a “Minication” with GoAir fares starting at Rs 1,789 onwards

• Make most of your long weekends with #GoAir #Minications

Mumbai, 17 June 2019: Life is stressful – work, traffic, targets, meetings, deadlines, crisis et al. Take a quick short break and FlySmart with your loved ones. When it comes to family vacations, sometimes short and sweet weekend getaways are the best way to go. Welcome Minications. Mumbaikars can now go on a Minication with GoAir fares starting from as low as Rs 1,789 onwards. To avail FlySmart fares, the booking period is June 18th – 23rd, 2019 and the travel period is July 1st – September 30th, 2019. Customers can get additional 10% by using Promo Code GOAIR10 on www.goair.in or the GoAir Mobile App.

The urban dictionary has defined Minication as “a very small vacation”, typically lasting less than a week and mostly around holidays in the middle of a week or during weekends. Minications from Mumbai are available for Cochin, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Patna sectors.

GoAir Spokesperson, said: “India is changing and the way we look at vacations is also changing fast. Our internal research shows that there is an increasing propensity to take smaller breaks and fly out to explore newer places and indulge in activities that were otherwise the domain of big-large once-a-year family vacations. Today, people look forward to multiple vacations in a year and that too within their overall budgets. GoAir is happy to present Minication fares that will enable Mumbaikars to FlySmart and have a nice time.”

Minication GoAir flights that are available from Mumbai for Rs 1,789 onwards:

Sr. No FROM TO Fare

1 Mumbai Cochin Rs 1,789

2 Mumbai Bengaluru Rs 2,299

3 Mumbai Bhubaneswar Rs 3,199

4 Mumbai Kolkata Rs 3,409

5 Mumbai Patna Rs 3,889

