Knowing the SMPP SMS Gateway features for SMS Marketing in 2019

SMPP protocol and services have been the emerging present and future of bulk messaging marketing technique.

Its wide approachability and effectiveness, bulk messaging is a marketing technique that allows business houses to send and receive bulk SMS to and from humongous target audiences. Speaking specifically, target audience number in tens of millions.

SMPP Services are provided by a number of SMPP Providers and are essentially based on industry standard protocol provided SMPP forum. The forum has essentially modeled SMPP services with three systems that work in harmony to send tons of bulk messages.

The Trinity

Here it is worth focusing on the architectural segmentation of SMPP services. The entire model is segmented into three specific systems. These three systems are SMPP server entity, SMPP client entity, and SMPP SMS Gateways.

While the former entity is SMSC, the enterprise applications are the ESMEs. On the other hand, an SMPP SMS Gateway is the routing entity (also abbreviated as RE) and connects the formerly stated entities.

Speaking on technical grounds, the gateway is responsible for performing ‘IMIconnections’ and route the incoming and outgoing messages to and from SMPP servers provides by SMPP Server Provider. Diving into details of these three entities shall give a better idea of SMPP services.

SMPP Server

As stated earlier, an SMPP server is the server side entity for any SMPP system. This entity is used for the exchange of messages to and from the external entities.

Using the core standards provided by SMPP forum, the system Trans-receivers hundreds of thousands of bulk messages daily. With universally accepted standards used by SMPP providers, the average throughput of SMPP servers is 300 messages per second.

Thus, the business units can send up to 300 short messages per second using the potential of SMPP servers. Adding further to the count, millions of bulk messages can be sent to the target audiences. Short messaging service entity (SMSC) or the SMPP server is connected with the well-webbed network of mobile operators and Mobile centers.

The server is responsible for addressing all queries raised by the SMPP client entity. With the intricate process in operation, these queries are mostly related to submitted SMS reports’ and status, connection establishment requests, received SMS updates, SMS statistics, etc.

SMPP Client

Taking in a broad perspective, an SMPP Client can either be a corporation, program, client, or any organizational system that wishes to use SMPP services within its technical framework. Also known as the external entity or ESME, SMPP client is the enterprise applications that hold the power to connect with the central entity and send and/or receive bulk messages.

Whenever the business house requires to Trans-receive messages, it is the responsibility of SMPP client to establish a secure and unshaken connection with SMPP server and issue requests for transmission of messages.

Also, the ESME is responsible to receive and assist the business house in analyzing timely delivery reports being provided by SMPP servers and issue various query requests as and when needed.

For example, the requests initiated by the client side entity for data transmission is known as data_sm request. The ESME forwards all data sets to the server side entity in these SMPP data_sm requests with the source_port and destination_port optional parameters being populated.

SMPP SMS Gateway

Being the peering system at its core, the SMPP SMS gateway ‘peers’ the incoming and outgoing SMS to and from the two entities as desired.

This unit acts as the routing system in the trinity of SMPP communication and is responsible for channelizing hundreds of thousands of bulk messages to their desired destinations within seconds.

With the throughput of routing 300 messages per second, the gateway holds great potential in bulk messaging.

Understanding the nomenclature, the messages that are sent to the target audiences are known as Mobile terminated (or MT) messages. Since these messages are intended to serve their significance at the recipients’ end, it receives this name.

The SMPP gateway routes these incoming messages from the SMPP SMSC system to the server and then forth to the mobile networks. Similarly, messages which are being received from the target audiences are known as Mobile originated (or MO) messages and must be routed to the ESME’s.

Using the same principle, these messages originate from the target audience’s end and terminate at ESME. Owing to the SMPP standards used by the SMPP Server Provider, there can be various modes of trans-reception in bulk messaging using SMPP services.