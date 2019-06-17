Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Will Rise Due To Increased Need Of Road Safety

June 17, 2019: The global intelligent transportation system market size is projected to reach USD 51,09 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Radiant Insights, Inc. Road traffic related deaths have been increasing over the past few years. The usage of ITS to reduce road accidents and to increase safety, in general, is a major driving force for the ITS market. The demand for Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication to enhance the road safety is expected to gain momentum over the next few years.

An effective transportation system is critical for the socio-economic development of any country. ITS associations estimate that the use of systems, such as the Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) effectively reduce the travel time by 25% and the waiting time at a signal by 20% to 30%. They also help curb emissions of greenhouse gasses such as methane, carbon dioxide, and nitrous oxide. The use of Electronic Tolling Systems (ETS) and ramp metering systems also helps reduce the traffic congestion and maintain the overall traffic flow. The limited space for transportation network expansion is expected to further impact congestion costs, which in turn will fuel the demand over the forecast period.

Intelligent transportation system helps improve the supply chain process performance and yields a high benefit to cost ratio; deploying these systems results in a significantly high ratio (8:1) as compared to a traditional transportation network. Users can also cut down on costs through real-time transportation systems. On account of these factors, transportation service providers have increased the investment in ITS over the past few years.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Advanced public transport system is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2025

• Stringent regulations to improve driver safety in developed markets of Europe and North America are expected to contribute to the ITS market growth

• The U.S. road tolling systems segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1%, while public transport segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 13% during the forecast period, owing to increasing government initiatives and deployments of ITS

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Snapshot

3.1 ITS – Market snapshot & key buying criteria, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 4 ITS Industry Outlook

4.1 Market segmentation

4.2 ITS- Market size and growth prospects

4.3 ITS -Value chain analysis

4.3.1 Vendor Landscape

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1 Need for road safety

4.4.1.2 Performance enhancement of transportation system

4.4.1.3 Cost-effectiveness

4.4.2 Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1 Need for interoperability

4.5 Industry Analysis – Porter’s

4.6 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

4.7 ITS – Key Company Analysis, 2018

4.8 ITS- PESTEL analysis

Chapter 5 ITS Type Outlook

5.1 ITS market share by type, 2015 & 2025

5.2 ATIS

5.2.1 ATIS market estimates and forecasts, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3 ATMS

5.3.1 ATMS market estimates and forecasts, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.4 ATPS

5.4.1 ATPS market estimates and forecasts, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.5 APTS

5.5.1 APTS market estimates and forecasts, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.6 EMS

5.6.1 EMS market estimates and forecasts, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million)