Concept Laser Co is Using the Latest Laser Cutting & Engraving Machinery for Quality and Rapid Production

AU, 14th June 19 – Concept Laser Co, the leading provider of professional laser cutting and laser engraving products, is now using the latest machinery & tools for the production in Australia.

The company “Concept Laser Co” is adopting a whole new line of laser cutting & engraving machine to provide an exceptional and classy look for all designing, promotions or branding products. The new laser engraving machine which would be operated by the custom laser company is Speedy 400 Flexx, which is designed and made by the Austrian brand, Trotec, the world’s leading brand in the field of laser machines and technology. This invaluable laser engraving machine is mainly used for making unique personalised or custom products with laser markings on them. The flatbed Speedy 400 Flexx can engrave effortlessly almost any design on to a wide range of materials including plastic, acrylic, wood, textiles, metal, glass and even food. Now speaking about, the utilisation of this machine benefits us as – increase production speed at a reduced price with precision.

Further, the Speedy 400 Flexx, is a new laser engraving & cutting machine which has its distinctive features –

• 1000mm x 600mm bed size engraving area.

• New OptiMotion control design 6x faster than comparable laser machines.

• Highest engraving and cutting speeds of 4.2 m/s and 5 g.

• InPack Technology™ protects lenses, mirrors or motors against dust.

• Fibre and CO2 options available

This custom laser machine does not only stick to the features given above, but it also offers some significant benefits to users like image quality, speed, reliability and ease of use. Epil Speedy 400 Flexx is known worldwide for its dependability and performance, which helps to reduce the production duration and elevates any company’s profit.

The custom laser engraving & cutting company “Concept Laser Co” is one of the pioneers in offering personalised laser engraved products across Australia. They produce various products in their studio, which results in it at the lowest price. The company offer a wide range of laser engraving & cutting services which can be used by wedding and event planners, artists, architects, designers, promotional and marketing as well as industrial companies such as manufacturing and engineering.

For more information about how to reach them for any further queries and questions, visit https://www.conceptlaserco.com.au/. One can also contact them at (03) 9761 6659 or send an email to hello@conceptlaserco.com.au .

About the Company:

Concept Laser Co is a custom laser cutting, engraving and marking company, based in Melbourne. A dedicated company focused on you and your custom laser cutting, engraving, marking, UV printing, and design requirements.