Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market to Surge Beyond $60.5 Billion By 2025

San Francisco, 17 June 2019 – “Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (ADAS & Safety System, Chassis Electronics, Powertrain, Infotainment), By Region (North America, APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, [2019 – 2025]”

The global automotive electronic control unit market size is expected to reach USD 60.5 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising consumer awareness for active and passive safety features in vehicles, increasing demand for luxury and hybrid vehicles, and growing preference for in-vehicle infotainment systems are expected to drive the global automotive ECU market. Increasing number of functionalities to control various electronic components in vehicles, such as engine, dashboard instruments, powertrain, and telematics, has resulted in a two-fold growth in the average number of ECUs used per vehicle.

This is also likely to boost the product demand over the forecast period. Regulatory bodies across the globe are mandating the installation of active safety systems, such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), in vehicles for better road safety, which will boost the demand further. For instance, the European New Car Assessment Programme was launched to reduce the risk of accidents by mandating the integration of ABS and Lane-Departure Warning (LDW) systems in vehicles. Additionally, AUTOSAR alliance has been formed to standardize the approach of developing and designing of layers between ECU hardware and application software.

This is expected to make the integration of software and hardware more flexible and scalable. It would also ease the transfer of functions including upgrades/updates and maintenance. Asia Pacific led the market in 2018 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to considerable investments in the automotive industry in emerging economies, such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, continuous technological innovations in the field are also anticipated to open up new growth opportunities for the automotive electronic control unit market. In June 2017, Sasken Technologies Ltd. demonstrated its hypervisor-based consolidator to virtualize the control for infotainment and cluster system.

Also, NXP Semiconductor N.V. unveiled its new platform S32 by fabricating ASIL D to ARM cores along with Cortex-A, Cortex-R and Cortex-M cores throughout the board to increase the functionality of the ECUs. North America is also projected to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period due to various regulations made by the regional governments to influence the demand of fuel-efficient vehicles. For instance, the government of California has set up a goal of reaching 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles, which is bolstering the product demand in this region.

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-ecu-market

Further key findings from the study suggest:

ADAS & Safety system is expected to be the dominant application segment owing to stringent government regulations pertaining to active and passive safety features in vehicles

Preference for hybrid and luxury vehicles coupled with various government initiatives and programs to encourage the use of advanced vehicle safety systems will contribute to the market growth

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional Automotive ECU market reaching USD 25.77 billion by 2025 owing to heavy investments in automotive infrastructure development

Some of the prominent industry participants include Robert Bosch GmbH; Autoliv, Inc.; Denso Corporation; Delphi Technologies; and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

View more reports of this category by Grand View Research at

www.grandviewresearch.com/industry/automotive-and-transportation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive ECU market on the basis of application and region:

Automotive ECU Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

ADAS & Safety Systems

Chassis Electronics

Powertrain

Infotainment

Others

Automotive ECU Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Brazil Others



Browse Press Release of this Report:

www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-automotive-ecu-market

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

For More Information: www.grandviewresearch.com